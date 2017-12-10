FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Giroud to the rescue as Arsenal draw 1-1 at Southampton
December 10, 2017 / 2:08 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

Soccer-Giroud to the rescue as Arsenal draw 1-1 at Southampton

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Southampton and Arsenal drew 1-1 at St Mary’s

* Giroud came off the bench to head in a late equaliser

* Austin had put the Saints ahead in the third minute

* The draw moved Arsenal up to fifth, Southampton are 10th

* Southampton could have gone 2-0 up in first five minutes

* Arsenal are at West Ham on Wednesday, Southampton host Leicester

SOUTHAMPTON 1 ARSENAL 1

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Second half substitute Olivier Giroud rescued Arsenal with a late equaliser on Sunday after Southampton had looked like taking all three points in a 1-1 draw at St Mary‘s.

France international Giroud, who came off the bench in the 72nd minute to replace compatriot Alexandre Lacazette, made it 1-1 in the 88th with a glancing header into the bottom right corner.

Until then Arsenal had been staring at a second successive league defeat, after a stinging 3-1 loss to Manchester United at the Emirates last weekend. The Gunners moved up to fifth place and behind Liverpool on goal difference.

Southampton had made a dream start with Charlie Austin grabbing his fourth goal in four league games with a third minute shot past Petr Cech after being fed through by Dusan Tadic. (Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Toby Davis)

