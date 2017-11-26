FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Austin double helps Southampton to win as Everton's misery continues
Sections
Featured
UK government pitches new industry plan
The road to Brexit
UK government pitches new industry plan
German government talks probably a month away
Germany
German government talks probably a month away
Berlusconi suggests Italian general could be next PM
Italy
Berlusconi suggests Italian general could be next PM
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
November 26, 2017 / 3:46 PM / in 19 hours

Soccer-Austin double helps Southampton to win as Everton's misery continues

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Charlie Austin double helped Southampton to beat Everton 4-1

* Fine team move finished by Dusan Tadic gave Saints the lead

* Gylfi Sigurdsson got first league goal for Everton to level in 45th minute

* Austin, on first league start of the season, netted a quick-fire double

* Steven Davis fired in late strike to compound miserable week for Everton

* Southampton climb to 10th, Everton stay 16th

* Southampton travel to Manchester City on Wednesday; Everton host West Ham

SOUTHAMPTON 4 EVERTON 1

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Charlie Austin’s second-half double, on his return to the Southampton starting line-up, helped to earn his side a 4-1 Premier League win over Everton, whose misery continued on Sunday.

Southampton took the lead at St Mary’s in the 18th minute after Dusan Tadic finished off a fine team move but, just before the break, Everton levelled with a bolt from the blue as Iceland’s Gylfi Sigurdsson thundered a strike from distance in off the crossbar, his first league goal for the club.

The goal did little to settle a nervous-looking Everton and they were soon behind again as Austin, making his first league start of the season, headed home in the 52nd minute before getting on the end of a left-wing cross to make it 3-1 six minutes later.

Captain Steven Davis fired home a late fourth as Southampton strolled to just their fifth home win of 2017 to move them up to 10th in the Premier League table, while 16th-placed Everton’s woes continue and David Unsworth’s chances of getting the manager’s job on a permanent basis were dealt another big blow. (Reporting by Pete Hall; Editing by Clare Fallon)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.