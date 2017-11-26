Soccer-Austin double helps Southampton to win as Everton's misery continues

* Charlie Austin double helped Southampton to beat Everton 4-1

* Fine team move finished by Dusan Tadic gave Saints the lead

* Gylfi Sigurdsson got first league goal for Everton to level in 45th minute

* Austin, on first league start of the season, netted a quick-fire double

* Steven Davis fired in late strike to compound miserable week for Everton

* Southampton climb to 10th, Everton stay 16th

* Southampton travel to Manchester City on Wednesday; Everton host West Ham

SOUTHAMPTON 4 EVERTON 1

Nov 26 (Reuters) - Charlie Austin’s second-half double, on his return to the Southampton starting line-up, helped to earn his side a 4-1 Premier League win over Everton, whose misery continued on Sunday.

Southampton took the lead at St Mary’s in the 18th minute after Dusan Tadic finished off a fine team move but, just before the break, Everton levelled with a bolt from the blue as Iceland’s Gylfi Sigurdsson thundered a strike from distance in off the crossbar, his first league goal for the club.

The goal did little to settle a nervous-looking Everton and they were soon behind again as Austin, making his first league start of the season, headed home in the 52nd minute before getting on the end of a left-wing cross to make it 3-1 six minutes later.

Captain Steven Davis fired home a late fourth as Southampton strolled to just their fifth home win of 2017 to move them up to 10th in the Premier League table, while 16th-placed Everton’s woes continue and David Unsworth’s chances of getting the manager’s job on a permanent basis were dealt another big blow. (Reporting by Pete Hall; Editing by Clare Fallon)