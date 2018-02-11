FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Brexit
Economy
Reuters Investigates
Winter Olympics
Singapore Airshow
Markets
Environment
Entertainment
The Wider Image
#Football News
February 11, 2018 / 6:32 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Soccer-Liverpool canter to 2-0 victory at Southampton

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Liverpool outclassed Southampton to win 2-0

* Roberto Firmino fired them ahead after seven minutes

* Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 close to halftime

* Liverpool fielded five former Southampton players

* Liverpool host West Ham United next, Southampton at Burnley

SOUTHAMPTON 0 LIVERPOOL 2

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Liverpool closed to within two points of second-placed Manchester United with a comfortable 2-0 victory at relegation-haunted Southampton on Sunday.

Roberto Firmino fired Liverpool ahead after seven minutes after being set up by Mohamed Salah and Salah struck shortly before halftime as the visitors eased to the three points.

Liverpool, who featured three former Southampton players in their starting lineup and also brought on former Saints Adam Lallana and Dejan Lovren late on, could have added more in the second half as the hosts offered precious little.

Liverpool have 54 points to United’s 56 with Tottenham Hotspur on 52 and champions Chelsea, who play bottom club West Bromwich Albion on Monday, on 50 as the battle for Champions League spots hots up.

Southampton are third from bottom, a point behind 17th-placed Huddersfield Town who won earlier on Sunday. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.