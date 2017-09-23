FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Lukaku strikes again as Man United beat Saints 1-0
#Football News
September 23, 2017 / 4:06 PM / in a month

Soccer-Lukaku strikes again as Man United beat Saints 1-0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Lukaku’s eight goal of the season gave Manchester United a 1-0 win at Southampton

* Man United equalled their best start to a Premier League campaign

* The result left United second in the standings behind Manchester City on goal difference

* United manager Jose Mourinho was sent to stands in stoppage time

* United next play Crystal Palace at home while Southampton visit Stoke City SOUTHAMPTON 0 MANCHESTER UNITED 1

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Manchester United equalled their best start to a Premier League campaign after Romelu Lukaku scored his eighth goal of the season in all competitions to give them a 1-0 win at Southampton on Saturday.

The result left United second on 16 points from five games, behind leaders Manchester City on goal difference as United’s prolific close-season signing became the first Premier League player to score for three different clubs against Southampton at their St Mary’s Stadium, having also done so with Everton and West Bromwich Albion.

Lukaku scrambled a 20th-minute winner, pouncing on his own rebound in the six-yard box after the home team’s keeper Fraser Forster had parried the striker’s close-range header following a superb cross from the left by Ashley Young.

United had manager Jose Mourinho sent off in the last minute of stoppage time for dissent as Southampton piled the pressure in the closing stages. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Neville Dalton)

