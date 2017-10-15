Soccer-Gabbiadini double earns Southampton 2-2 draw against Newcastle

* Gabbiadini equalised twice as Southampton and Newcastle drew 2-2

* Isaac Hayden put Newcastle 1-0 ahead

* Ayoze Perez was on target to make it 2-1

* Southampton climbed two places to 10th in the Premier League

* Newcastle host Crystal Palace next; Southampton welcome West Bromwich Albion

SOUTHAMPTON 2 NEWCASTLE UNITED 2

Oct 15 (Reuters) - Manolo Gabbiadini earned Southampton a point by scoring both goals in a 2-2 draw with Newcastle United at St Mary’s on Sunday.

The Italian striker equalised twice for the hosts, first with a fine solo effort in the 49th minute to cancel out Isaac Hayden’s first-half opener.

Newcastle regained the lead two minutes later through Ayoze Perez, but Gabbiadini replied from the penalty spot in the 75th minute after Shane Long had been brought down by Florian Lejeune.

Gabbiadini’s double saved Southampton from a third successive home defeat and lifted them two places to 10th in the table, while Newcastle remain ninth. (Reporting by Matt Westby; Editing by Toby Davis)