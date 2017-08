LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Southampton have sacked manager Claude Puel, the Premier League club said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Everyone at Southampton would like to express our thanks to Claude for his hard work and commitment this year," the statement said.

"The highlight of the season was a memorable day at Wembley in the EFL Cup Final, a day our fans will always treasure." (Reporting by Toby Davis, editing by Gene Cherry)