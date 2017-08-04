FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
FACTBOX-Soccer-Premier League table for 2016-17 season
#Football News
August 4, 2017

FACTBOX-Soccer-Premier League table for 2016-17 season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Aug 4 (Reuters) - Chelsea lifted the Premier League title
for the second time in three years with Sunderland,
Middlesbrough and Hull City being relegated to the Championship.
Here is the league table at the end of the 2016-17 season
(ranked in order of final position):
    
    TEAM                 PLAYED  WON  DRAWN  LOST  GD  POINTS
    Chelsea               38     30     3     5    52    93
    Tottenham Hotspur     38     26     8     4    60    86
    Manchester City       38     23     9     6    41    78
    Liverpool             38     22     10    6    36    76
    Arsenal               38     23     6     9    33    75
    Manchester United     38     18     15    5    25    69
    Everton               38     17     10    11   18    61
    Southampton           38     12     10    16   -7    46
    Bournemouth           38     12     10    16   -12   46
    West Bromwich Albion  38     12     9     17   -8    45
    West Ham United       38     12     9     17   -17   45
    Leicester City*       38     12     8     18   -15   44
    Stoke City            38     11     11    16   -15   44
    Crystal Palace        38     12     5     21   -13   41
    Swansea City          38     12     5     21   -25   41
    Burnley               38     11     7     20   -16   40
    Watford               38     11     7     20   -28   40
    Hull City           38     9      7     22   -43   34
    Middlesbrough         38     5      13    20   -26   28
    Sunderland            38     6      6     26   -40   24
    
    *Leicester City finished above Stoke City as they won a
higher number of games.

 (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Alison
Williams)

