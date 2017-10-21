Soccer-Stanislas shines to end Bournemouth's away day woes

* Bournemouth collect first away points with 2-1 win over Stoke

* Andrew Surman opened the scoring for Bournemouth in 16th minute

* Junior Stanislas made it 2-0 with a coolly taken penalty

* Bournemouth goalkeeper Asmir Begovic kept out a fierce Mame Biram Diouf shot in the 35th minute

* Diouf pulled one back for Stoke to make it 2-1 in the second half

* Stoke next visit Watford, Bournemouth host Chelsea

STOKE CITY 1 BOURNEMOUTH 2

Oct 21 (Reuters)- Winger Junior Stanislas was involved in two early goals as Bournemouth collected their first points on the road with a 2-1 victory over Stoke City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Eddie Howe’s side went ahead when Stanislas set up a neat layoff for midfielder Andrew Surman, who found the net with a left-footed drive from the edge of the box.

The visitors doubled their lead inside 20 minutes at the bet365 stadium after Benik Afobe was unceremoniously hacked down in the box by Stoke captain Ryan Shawcross and Stanislas stepped up to convert the resulting penalty for his first goal of the season.

Mark Hughes’s Stoke switched to a more direct style of play in the second half and were rewarded with a goal through striker Mame Biram Diouf, but the lack of meaningful chances in the final phase meant the hosts suffered their fourth league defeat in last five games. (Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Radnedge)