Soccer-Crouch comes off the bench to snatch a point for Stoke

* Stoke came from behind twice to draw 2-2 with Leicester

* Vicente Iborra’s first goal for Leicester opened the scoring

* Xherdan Shaqiri levelled, before Riyad Mahrez restored lead

* Peter Crouch headed equaliser on 142nd substitute appearance

* Now three 2-2 draws for Leicester at Stoke in a row

* Draw saw Leicester climb to 10th; Stoke stay in 14th

* Stoke travel to Brighton next; Leicester host Manchester City

STOKE 2 LEICESTER 2

Nov 4 (Reuters)- Peter Crouch came off the bench to deny new Leicester City manager Claude Puel a second win in a week as Stoke twice came from behind to draw 2-2 with his club in the Premier League on Saturday.

Leicester took the lead in the 33rd minute when Vincente Iborra swept home the ball from a corner to register his first goal in English football.

The visitors had chances to immediately double their lead but it was Stoke who found the net six minutes after falling behind, with Xherdan Shaqiri racing on to a Maxim Choupo-Moting flick to equalise.

On the hour, the visitors got their second goal when Riyad Mahrez fired into the bottom corner but Crouch -- who equalled the record for the most Premier League substitute appearances after replacing Ramadan Sobhi -- had the final say, heading home Shaqiri’s cross to snatch a point for the home side. (Reporting by Peter Hall; Editing by Clare Fallon)