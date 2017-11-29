FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Mane and Salah shine as Liverpool beat Stoke 3-0
Sections
Featured
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
market analysis
UK funds raise equities, see no end to bull run yet - Reuters poll
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
uk
UK fracking is geologically flawed - study
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
russia
For some Russian oligarchs, sanctions risk makes Putin awkward to know
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
November 29, 2017 / 10:01 PM / Updated 19 hours ago

Soccer-Mane and Salah shine as Liverpool beat Stoke 3-0

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Liverpool beat Stoke City 3-0 in a lively encounter

* Sadio Mane fired Liverpool ahead with a superb finish

* Mane missed a good chance to double Liverpool’s lead

* Joe Allen missed a pair of sitters for Stoke City

* Substitute Mohamed Salah made it 2-0 with a breathtaking volley

* Salah added the third with a clinical finish

* Stoke are at home to Swansea next, Liverpool visit Brighton

STOKE CITY 0 LIVERPOOL 3

Nov 29 (Reuters) - A first-half goal from Sadio Mane and a double by substitute Mohamed Salah after the break gave Liverpool a 3-0 win at Stoke City on Wednesday as they continued their push towards the Premier League’s top four.

Mane fired Liverpool ahead with a superbly dinked finish in the 17th minute and set up the second for Salah, who netted with a brilliant volley in the 77th before sealing Liverpool’s win with a clinical finish after racing clear of his markers.

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet was lucky to receive only a yellow card for a lunging tackle after the opener from Mane, who hit the outside of the post with only goalkeeper Lee Grant to beat shortly before halftime.

Liverpool’s former midfielder Joe Allen squandered two good chances for Stoke after the break, shooting wide of the far post and volleying over the bar from seven metres before Salah’s double took his season’s tally to 17 goals in all competitions. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Toby Davis)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.