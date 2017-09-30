FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-Soccer-Late Crouch winner earns Stoke first victory since August
Sections
Featured
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
the road to brexit
In blow to Britain, Goldman CEO to spend more time in Frankfurt
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
commentary
Time to slay the free market-myth monster
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
reuters investigates
In glyphosate review, World Health Organisation cancer agency edited out “non-carcinogenic” findings
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
September 30, 2017 / 4:01 PM / 19 days ago

CORRECTED-Soccer-Late Crouch winner earns Stoke first victory since August

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Corrects Berahino’s scoreless run to 30 games)

* Stoke beat Southampton 2-1 for first league win since Aug. 19

* Mame Biram Diouf headed Stoke in front in the 40th minute

* Sadio Berahino penalty miss extended scoreless run to 30 games

* Southampton’s Maya Yoshida equalised before late Peter Crouch winner

* Virgil van Dijk made first Southampton start since January

* Stoke visit Manchester City next, Southampton host Newcastle

STOKE CITY 2 SOUTHAMPTON 1

Sept 30 (Reuters) - Substitute Peter Crouch scored a late winner as Stoke City beat Southampton 2-1 on Saturday to claim their first Premier League victory since August.

The imposing former England forward poked home from close range in the 85th minute, 15 minutes after coming on, to seal only the second victory of the season for the Potters.

Maya Yoshida had appeared to rescue a point for Southampton after he fired home a 75th-minute equaliser to cancel out Mame Biram Diouf’s headed opener in the 40th minute.

Stoke’s Sadio Berahino missed a first-half penalty to extend his goalless streak to 30 games, while Southampton’s Dutch defender Virgil van Dijk -- who submitted a transfer request in the summer -- made his first start since January.

Stoke Climb to 13th with eight points and trail Southampton, in 12th, on goal difference. (Reporting By Tom Hayward; Editing by Clare Fallon)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.