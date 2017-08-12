UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Aug 12 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, August 12 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Manchester City 2 Sergio Aguero 70, Lewis Dunk 75og Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,415 - - - West Bromwich Albion 1 Ahmed Hegazy 31 Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 25,011 - - - Chelsea 2 Alvaro Morata 69, David Luiz 88 Red Card: Gary Cahill 14, Cesc Fabregas 81 Burnley 3 Sam Vokes 24,43, Stephen Ward 39 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 41,616 - - - Crystal Palace 0 Huddersfield Town 3 Joel Ward 23og, Steve Mounie 26,78 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,448 - - - Everton 1 Wayne Rooney 45+1 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 39,045 - - - Southampton 0 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 31,447 - - - Watford 3 Stefano Okaka Chuka 8, Abdoulaye Doucoure 31, Miguel Britos 90+4 Liverpool 3 Sadio Mane 29, Roberto Firmino 55pen, Mohamed Salah 57 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 20,407 - - - Friday, August 11 Arsenal 4 Alexandre Lacazette 2, Danny Welbeck 45+2, Aaron Ramsey 83, Olivier Giroud 85 Leicester City 3 Shinji Okazaki 5, Jamie Vardy 29,56 Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 59,387 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, August 13 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) Manchester United v West Ham United (1500)