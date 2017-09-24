FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Football News
September 24, 2017 / 4:53 PM / in 25 days

Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, September 24
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Tomer Hemed 51                                                          
Newcastle United         0                                                                         
Halftime: 0-0;           
- - -
Saturday, September 23
Leicester City           2 Shinji Okazaki 45+3, Jamie Vardy 69                                     
Missed penalty: Jamie Vardy 73
Liverpool                3 Mohamed Salah 15, Philippe Coutinho 23, Jordan Henderson 68             
Halftime: 1-2;           
- - -
Southampton              0                                                                         
Manchester United        1 Romelu Lukaku 20                                                        
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,930
- - -
Stoke City               0                                                                         
Chelsea                  4 Alvaro Morata 2,77,82, Pedro 30                                         
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,661
- - -
Everton                  2 Oumar Niasse 77,82                                                      
Bournemouth              1 Joshua King 49                                                          
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,133
- - -
Burnley                  0                                                                         
Huddersfield Town        0                                                                         
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,759
- - -
Manchester City          5 Leroy Sane 44, Raheem Sterling 51,59, Sergio Aguero 79, Fabian Delph 89 
Crystal Palace           0                                                                         
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,526
- - -
Swansea City             1 Tammy Abraham 56                                                        
Watford                  2 Andre Gray 13, Richarlison 90                                           
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,372
- - -
West Ham United          2 Javier Hernandez 65, Cheikhou Kouyate 87                                
Tottenham Hotspur        3 Harry Kane 34,38, Christian Eriksen 60                                  
Red Card: Serge Aurier 70
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 56,988
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Monday, September 25 
Arsenal              v West Bromwich Albion (1900)

