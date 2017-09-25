Soccer-English premier league summaries

Sept 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, September 25 Arsenal 2 Alexandre Lacazette 20,67pen West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,134 - - - Sunday, September 24 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Tomer Hemed 51 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,468 - - - Saturday, September 23 Leicester City 2 Shinji Okazaki 45+3, Jamie Vardy 69 Missed penalty: Jamie Vardy 73 Liverpool 3 Mohamed Salah 15, Philippe Coutinho 23, Jordan Henderson 68 Halftime: 1-2; - - - Southampton 0 Manchester United 1 Romelu Lukaku 20 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,930 - - - Stoke City 0 Chelsea 4 Alvaro Morata 2,77,82, Pedro 30 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,661 - - - Everton 2 Oumar Niasse 77,82 Bournemouth 1 Joshua King 49 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,133 - - - Burnley 0 Huddersfield Town 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,759 - - - Manchester City 5 Leroy Sane 44, Raheem Sterling 51,59, Sergio Aguero 79, Fabian Delph 89 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,526 - - - Swansea City 1 Tammy Abraham 56 Watford 2 Andre Gray 13, Richarlison 90 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,372 - - - West Ham United 2 Javier Hernandez 65, Cheikhou Kouyate 87 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Harry Kane 34,38, Christian Eriksen 60 Red Card: Serge Aurier 70 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 56,988 - - -