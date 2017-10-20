FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-English premier league summaries
October 20, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 4 days ago

Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Friday 
West Ham United          0                                            
Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Glenn Murray 10,75pen, Jose Izquierdo 45+2 
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 56,977
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                
Saturday, October 21 
Chelsea              v Watford              (1130)  
Huddersfield Town    v Manchester United    (1400)  
Manchester City      v Burnley              (1400)  
Newcastle United     v Crystal Palace       (1400)  
Stoke City           v Bournemouth          (1400)  
Swansea City         v Leicester City       (1400)  
Southampton          v West Bromwich Albion (1630)  
Sunday, October 22   
Everton              v Arsenal              (1230)  
Tottenham Hotspur    v Liverpool            (1500)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
