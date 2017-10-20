Soccer-English premier league summaries

Oct 20 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Friday West Ham United 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Glenn Murray 10,75pen, Jose Izquierdo 45+2 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 56,977 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, October 21 Chelsea v Watford (1130) Huddersfield Town v Manchester United (1400) Manchester City v Burnley (1400) Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (1400) Stoke City v Bournemouth (1400) Swansea City v Leicester City (1400) Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1630) Sunday, October 22 Everton v Arsenal (1230) Tottenham Hotspur v Liverpool (1500)