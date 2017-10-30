FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-English premier league summaries
Sections
Featured
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
U.S.
Two ex-Trump aides charged in Russia probe, third pleads guilty
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
China
China considers three-year jail terms for disrespecting flag
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
Sport
Mo Farah splits with coach Salazar, moving back to London
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
October 30, 2017 / 9:55 PM / in 13 hours

Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday 
Monday, October 30
Burnley                  1 Jeff Hendrick 74                                                
Newcastle United         0                                                                 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,031
- - -
Sunday, October 29
Leicester City           2 Jamie Vardy 18, Demarai Gray 29                                 
Everton                  0                                                                 
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,891
- - -
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Glenn Murray 52                                                 
Southampton              1 Steven Davis 7                                                  
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,564
- - -
Saturday, October 28
Bournemouth              0                                                                 
Chelsea                  1 Eden Hazard 51                                                  
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,998
- - -
Arsenal                  2 Sead Kolasinac 51, Aaron Ramsey 57                              
Swansea City             1 Sam Clucas 22                                                   
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 59,493
- - -
Crystal Palace           2 Luka Milivojevic 50pen, Wilfried Zaha 90+7                      
West Ham United          2 Javier Hernandez 31, Andre Ayew 43                              
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,242
- - -
Liverpool                3 Daniel Sturridge 50, Roberto Firmino 58, Georginio Wijnaldum 75 
Missed penalty: Mohamed Salah 42
Huddersfield Town        0                                                                 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,268
- - -
West Bromwich Albion     2 Jay Rodriguez 13, Matthew Phillips 90+2                         
Manchester City          3 Leroy Sane 10, Fernandinho 15, Raheem Sterling 64               
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 24,003
- - -
Watford                  0                                                                 
Stoke City               1 Darren Fletcher 16                                              
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,087
- - -
Manchester United        1 Anthony Martial 81                                              
Tottenham Hotspur        0                                                                 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,034
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.