Soccer-English premier league summaries

Oct 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday Monday, October 30 Burnley 1 Jeff Hendrick 74 Newcastle United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,031 - - - Sunday, October 29 Leicester City 2 Jamie Vardy 18, Demarai Gray 29 Everton 0 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,891 - - - Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Glenn Murray 52 Southampton 1 Steven Davis 7 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,564 - - - Saturday, October 28 Bournemouth 0 Chelsea 1 Eden Hazard 51 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,998 - - - Arsenal 2 Sead Kolasinac 51, Aaron Ramsey 57 Swansea City 1 Sam Clucas 22 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 59,493 - - - Crystal Palace 2 Luka Milivojevic 50pen, Wilfried Zaha 90+7 West Ham United 2 Javier Hernandez 31, Andre Ayew 43 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,242 - - - Liverpool 3 Daniel Sturridge 50, Roberto Firmino 58, Georginio Wijnaldum 75 Missed penalty: Mohamed Salah 42 Huddersfield Town 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,268 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 Jay Rodriguez 13, Matthew Phillips 90+2 Manchester City 3 Leroy Sane 10, Fernandinho 15, Raheem Sterling 64 Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 24,003 - - - Watford 0 Stoke City 1 Darren Fletcher 16 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,087 - - - Manchester United 1 Anthony Martial 81 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,034 - - -