FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries
Sections
Featured
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
UK may use taxes to get tech giants fight extremism
UK may use taxes to get tech giants fight extremism
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
December 30, 2017 / 4:55 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Manchester United        0                                                                                      
Southampton              0                                                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;           
- - -
Bournemouth              2 Ryan Fraser 33,88                                                                    
Everton                  1 Idrissa Gueye 57                                                                     
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,497
- - -
Watford                  1 Andre Carrillo 11                                                                    
Swansea City             2 Jordan Ayew 86, Luciano Narsingh 90                                                  
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,002
- - -
Huddersfield Town        0                                                                                      
Burnley                  0                                                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,095
- - -
Liverpool                2 Mohamed Salah 52,76                                                                  
Leicester City           1 Jamie Vardy 3                                                                        
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 53,226
- - -
Newcastle United         0                                                                                      
Brighton and Hove Albion 0                                                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,209
- - -
Chelsea                  5 Antonio Rudiger 3, Danny Drinkwater 9, Pedro 23, Willian 73pen, Davide Zappacosta 88 
Stoke City               0                                                                                      
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 41,433
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Sunday, December 31      
Crystal Palace           v Manchester City   (1200)  
West Bromwich Albion     v Arsenal           (1630)  
Monday, January 1        
Brighton and Hove Albion v Bournemouth       (1230)  
Burnley                  v Liverpool         (1500)  
Leicester City           v Huddersfield Town (1500)  
Stoke City               v Newcastle United  (1500)  
Everton                  v Manchester United (1730)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.