UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Dec 30 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Manchester United 0 Southampton 0 Halftime: 0-0; - - - Bournemouth 2 Ryan Fraser 33,88 Everton 1 Idrissa Gueye 57 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,497 - - - Watford 1 Andre Carrillo 11 Swansea City 2 Jordan Ayew 86, Luciano Narsingh 90 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,002 - - - Huddersfield Town 0 Burnley 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,095 - - - Liverpool 2 Mohamed Salah 52,76 Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 3 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 53,226 - - - Newcastle United 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,209 - - - Chelsea 5 Antonio Rudiger 3, Danny Drinkwater 9, Pedro 23, Willian 73pen, Davide Zappacosta 88 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 41,433 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, December 31 Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1200) West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (1630) Monday, January 1 Brighton and Hove Albion v Bournemouth (1230) Burnley v Liverpool (1500) Leicester City v Huddersfield Town (1500) Stoke City v Newcastle United (1500) Everton v Manchester United (1730)