UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries
December 31, 2017

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries

    Dec 31 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 31
West Bromwich Albion     1 Jay Rodriguez 89pen                                                                  
Arsenal                  1 James McClean 83og                                                                   
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 26,223
- - -
Crystal Palace           0                                                                                      
Missed penalty: Luka Milivojevic 90+2
Manchester City          0                                                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 25,804
- - -
Saturday, December 30
Manchester United        0                                                                                      
Southampton              0                                                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,051
- - -
Bournemouth              2 Ryan Fraser 33,88                                                                    
Everton                  1 Idrissa Gueye 57                                                                     
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,497
- - -
Watford                  1 Andre Carrillo 11                                                                    
Swansea City             2 Jordan Ayew 86, Luciano Narsingh 90                                                  
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,002
- - -
Huddersfield Town        0                                                                                      
Burnley                  0                                                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,095
- - -
Liverpool                2 Mohamed Salah 52,76                                                                  
Leicester City           1 Jamie Vardy 3                                                                        
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 53,226
- - -
Newcastle United         0                                                                                      
Brighton and Hove Albion 0                                                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,209
- - -
Chelsea                  5 Antonio Rudiger 3, Danny Drinkwater 9, Pedro 23, Willian 73pen, Davide Zappacosta 88 
Stoke City               0                                                                                      
Halftime: 3-0;Attendance: 41,433
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Monday, January 1        
Brighton and Hove Albion v Bournemouth       (1230)  
Burnley                  v Liverpool         (1500)  
Leicester City           v Huddersfield Town (1500)  
Stoke City               v Newcastle United  (1500)  
Everton                  v Manchester United (1730)

