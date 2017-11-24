FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries
#Football News
November 24, 2017 / 9:58 PM / Updated 14 hours ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

    Nov 24 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Friday 
West Ham United 1 Cheikhou Kouyate 45 
Leicester City  1 Marc Albrighton 8   
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 56,897
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                    
Saturday, November 25
Crystal Palace       v Stoke City               (1500)  
Manchester United    v Brighton and Hove Albion (1500)  
Newcastle United     v Watford                  (1500)  
Swansea City         v Bournemouth              (1500)  
Tottenham Hotspur    v West Bromwich Albion     (1500)  
Liverpool            v Chelsea                  (1730)  
Sunday, November 26  
Southampton          v Everton                  (1330)  
Burnley              v Arsenal                  (1400)  
Huddersfield Town    v Manchester City          (1600)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
