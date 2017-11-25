UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, November 25 Liverpool 1 Mohamed Salah 65 Chelsea 1 Willian 85 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,225 - - - Crystal Palace 2 Ruben Loftus-Cheek 56, Mamadou Sakho 90+2 Stoke City 1 Xherdan Shaqiri 53 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,723 - - - Manchester United 1 Lewis Dunk 66og Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,018 - - - Newcastle United 0 Watford 3 Will Hughes 19, DeAndre Yedlin 45+1og, Andre Gray 62 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 52,188 - - - Swansea City 0 Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,228 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 1 Harry Kane 74 West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 4 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 65,905 - - - Friday, November 24 West Ham United 1 Cheikhou Kouyate 45 Leicester City 1 Marc Albrighton 8 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 56,897 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, November 26 Southampton v Everton (1330) Burnley v Arsenal (1400) Huddersfield Town v Manchester City (1600)