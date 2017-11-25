FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries
economy
market analysis
Special Report
#Football News
November 25, 2017 / 4:59 PM / Updated a day ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 25 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Saturday, November 25
Liverpool                1 Mohamed Salah 65                                     
Chelsea                  1 Willian 85                                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,225
- - -
Crystal Palace           2 Ruben Loftus-Cheek 56, Mamadou Sakho 90+2            
Stoke City               1 Xherdan Shaqiri 53                                   
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,723
- - -
Manchester United        1 Lewis Dunk 66og                                      
Brighton and Hove Albion 0                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,018
- - -
Newcastle United         0                                                      
Watford                  3 Will Hughes 19, DeAndre Yedlin 45+1og, Andre Gray 62 
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 52,188
- - -
Swansea City             0                                                      
Bournemouth              0                                                      
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,228
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur        1 Harry Kane 74                                        
West Bromwich Albion     1 Salomon Rondon 4                                     
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 65,905
- - -
Friday, November 24
West Ham United          1 Cheikhou Kouyate 45                                  
Leicester City           1 Marc Albrighton 8                                    
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 56,897
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, November 26  
Southampton          v Everton         (1330)  
Burnley              v Arsenal         (1400)  
Huddersfield Town    v Manchester City (1600)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
