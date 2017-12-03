UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Dec 3 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, December 3 Manchester City 2 Nicolas Otamendi 57, David Silva 83 West Ham United 1 Angelo Ogbonna 45 Halftime: 0-1; - - - Bournemouth 1 Ryan Fraser 42 Southampton 1 Charlie Austin 61 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 10,764 - - - Saturday, December 2 Arsenal 1 Alexandre Lacazette 49 Manchester United 3 Antonio Valencia 4, Jesse Lingard 11,63 Red Card: Paul Pogba 74 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 59,547 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,531 - - - Leicester City 1 Demarai Gray 6 Burnley 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 30,714 - - - Everton 2 Gylfi Sigurdsson 47, Dominic Calvert-Lewin 73 Huddersfield Town 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,167 - - - Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Glenn Murray 51pen Liverpool 5 Emre Can 30, Roberto Firmino 31,48, Philippe Coutinho 87, Lewis Dunk 89og Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 30,631 - - - Stoke City 2 Xherdan Shaqiri 36, Mame Biram Diouf 40 Swansea City 1 Wilfried Bony 3 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 28,261 - - - Watford 1 Christian Kabasele 13 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Son Heung-Min 25 Red Card: Davinson Sanchez 52 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 20,278 - - - Chelsea 3 Eden Hazard 21,74pen, Alvaro Morata 33 Newcastle United 1 Dwight Gayle 12 Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 41,538 - - -