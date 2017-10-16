FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries
#Football News
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries

    Oct 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Monday 
Monday, October 16
Leicester City           1 Riyad Mahrez 80                                                                                           
West Bromwich Albion     1 Nacer Chadli 63                                                                                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,203
- - -
Sunday, October 15
Southampton              2 Manolo Gabbiadini 49,75pen                                                                                
Newcastle United         2 Isaac Hayden 20, Ayoze Perez 51                                                                           
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,437
- - -
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Anthony Knockaert 82                                                                                      
Everton                  1 Wayne Rooney 90pen                                                                                        
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,565
- - -
Saturday, October 14
Watford                  2 Troy Deeney 71pen, Tom Cleverley 90+2                                                                     
Arsenal                  1 Per Mertesacker 39                                                                                        
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,384
- - -
Swansea City             2 Tammy Abraham 42,48                                                                                       
Huddersfield Town        0                                                                                                           
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,657
- - -
Burnley                  1 Chris Wood 85                                                                                             
West Ham United          1 Michail Antonio 19                                                                                        
Red Card: Andy Carroll 27
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,945
- - -
Crystal Palace           2 Cesar Azpilicueta 11og, Wilfried Zaha 45                                                                  
Chelsea                  1 Tiemoue Bakayoko 18                                                                                       
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 25,480
- - -
Manchester City          7 Gabriel Jesus 17,56, Raheem Sterling 19, David Silva 27, Fernandinho 60, Leroy Sane 62, Bernardo Silva 79 
Stoke City               2 Mame Biram Diouf 44, Kyle Walker 47og                                                                     
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 54,128
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur        1 Christian Eriksen 47                                                                                      
Bournemouth              0                                                                                                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 73,502
- - -
Liverpool                0                                                                                                           
Manchester United        0                                                                                                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,912
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
