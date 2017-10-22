UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday Sunday, October 22 Tottenham Hotspur 4 Harry Kane 4,56, Son Heung-Min 12, Dele Alli 45+3 Liverpool 1 Mohamed Salah 24 Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 80,827 - - - Everton 2 Wayne Rooney 12, Oumar Niasse 90+3 Red Card: Idrissa Gueye 68 Arsenal 5 Nacho Monreal 40, Mesut Ozil 53, Alexandre Lacazette 74, Aaron Ramsey 90, Alexis Sanchez 90+5 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 39,189 - - - Saturday, October 21 Southampton 1 Sofiane Boufal 85 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,947 - - - Manchester City 3 Sergio Aguero 30pen, Nicolas Otamendi 73, Leroy Sane 75 Burnley 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,118 - - - Stoke City 1 Mame Biram Diouf 62 Bournemouth 2 Andrew Surman 16, Junior Stanislas 18pen Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,500 - - - Huddersfield Town 2 Aaron Mooy 28, Laurent Depoitre 33 Manchester United 1 Marcus Rashford 78 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 24,426 - - - Newcastle United 1 Mikel Merino 86 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,251 - - - Swansea City 1 Alfie Mawson 56 Leicester City 2 Federico Fernandez 25og, Shinji Okazaki 49 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,521 - - - Chelsea 4 Pedro 11, Michy Batshuayi 71,90+5, Cesar Azpilicueta 87 Watford 2 Abdoulaye Doucoure 45+3, Roberto Pereyra 49 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,467 - - - Friday, October 20 West Ham United 0 Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Glenn Murray 10,75pen, Jose Izquierdo 45+2 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 56,977 - - -