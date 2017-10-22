FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries
#Football News
October 22, 2017 / 2:29 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 1-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 22 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 22
Tottenham Hotspur        4 Harry Kane 4,56, Son Heung-Min 12, Dele Alli 45+3                                             
Liverpool                1 Mohamed Salah 24                                                                              
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 80,827
- - -
Everton                  2 Wayne Rooney 12, Oumar Niasse 90+3                                                            
Red Card: Idrissa Gueye 68
Arsenal                  5 Nacho Monreal 40, Mesut Ozil 53, Alexandre Lacazette 74, Aaron Ramsey 90, Alexis Sanchez 90+5 
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 39,189
- - -
Saturday, October 21
Southampton              1 Sofiane Boufal 85                                                                             
West Bromwich Albion     0                                                                                               
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,947
- - -
Manchester City          3 Sergio Aguero 30pen, Nicolas Otamendi 73, Leroy Sane 75                                       
Burnley                  0                                                                                               
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,118
- - -
Stoke City               1 Mame Biram Diouf 62                                                                           
Bournemouth              2 Andrew Surman 16, Junior Stanislas 18pen                                                      
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,500
- - -
Huddersfield Town        2 Aaron Mooy 28, Laurent Depoitre 33                                                            
Manchester United        1 Marcus Rashford 78                                                                            
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 24,426
- - -
Newcastle United         1 Mikel Merino 86                                                                               
Crystal Palace           0                                                                                               
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,251
- - -
Swansea City             1 Alfie Mawson 56                                                                               
Leicester City           2 Federico Fernandez 25og, Shinji Okazaki 49                                                    
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,521
- - -
Chelsea                  4 Pedro 11, Michy Batshuayi 71,90+5, Cesar Azpilicueta 87                                       
Watford                  2 Abdoulaye Doucoure 45+3, Roberto Pereyra 49                                                   
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,467
- - -
Friday, October 20
West Ham United          0                                                                                               
Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Glenn Murray 10,75pen, Jose Izquierdo 45+2                                                    
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 56,977
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
