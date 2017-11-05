FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries
Sections
Featured
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
economy
UK economy holds steady but outlook remains weak
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
lifestyle
Albanians view antique communist-era spyware in 'House of Leaves'
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
November 5, 2017 / 1:55 PM / in 13 hours

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 5 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 5
Chelsea                  1 Alvaro Morata 55                                                   
Manchester United        0                                                                    
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,615
- - -
Everton                  3 Oumar Niasse 67, Dominic Calvert-Lewin 74, Leighton Baines 90+1pen 
Watford                  2 Richarlison 46, Christian Kabasele 64                              
Missed penalty: Tom Cleverley 90+11
Halftime: 0-0;           
- - -
Manchester City          3 Kevin De Bruyne 19, Sergio Aguero 50pen, Gabriel Jesus 74          
Arsenal                  1 Alexandre Lacazette 64                                             
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,286
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur        1 Son Heung-Min 64                                                   
Crystal Palace           0                                                                    
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 65,270
- - -
Saturday, November 4
West Ham United          1 Manuel Lanzini 55                                                  
Liverpool                4 Mohamed Salah 21,75, Joel Matip 24, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain 56     
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 56,961
- - -
Huddersfield Town        1 Rajiv Van La Parra 45                                              
Red Card: Christopher Schindler 57
West Bromwich Albion     0                                                                    
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,169
- - -
Swansea City             0                                                                    
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Glenn Murray 29                                                    
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,822
- - -
Newcastle United         0                                                                    
Bournemouth              1 Steve Cook 90+2                                                    
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,237
- - -
Southampton              0                                                                    
Burnley                  1 Sam Vokes 81                                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,491
- - -
Stoke City               2 Xherdan Shaqiri 39, Peter Crouch 73                                
Leicester City           2 Vicente Iborra 33, Riyad Mahrez 60                                 
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 29,602
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.