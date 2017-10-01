FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries
#Football News
October 1, 2017 / 1:53 PM / in 18 days

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 1 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 1
Newcastle United         1 Joselu 36                                              
Liverpool                1 Philippe Coutinho 29                                   
Halftime: 1-1;           
- - -
Everton                  0                                                        
Burnley                  1 Jeff Hendrick 21                                       
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 38,448
- - -
Arsenal                  2 Nacho Monreal 16, Alex Iwobi 56                        
Brighton and Hove Albion 0                                                        
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 59,378
- - -
Saturday, September 30
Chelsea                  0                                                        
Manchester City          1 Kevin De Bruyne 67                                     
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 41,530
- - -
West Ham United          1 Diafra Sakho 90                                        
Swansea City             0                                                        
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,922
- - -
Manchester United        4 Juan Mata 3, Marouane Fellaini 35,48, Romelu Lukaku 86 
Crystal Palace           0                                                        
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 75,118
- - -
Bournemouth              0                                                        
Leicester City           0                                                        
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,444
- - -
Stoke City               2 Mame Biram Diouf 40, Peter Crouch 85                   
Missed penalty: Saido Berahino 43
Southampton              1 Maya Yoshida 75                                        
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,285
- - -
West Bromwich Albion     2 Salomon Rondon 18, Jonny Evans 21                      
Watford                  2 Abdoulaye Doucoure 37, Richarlison 90+5                
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 24,606
- - -
Huddersfield Town        0                                                        
Tottenham Hotspur        4 Harry Kane 9,24, Ben Davies 16, Moussa Sissoko 90+1    
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 24,169
- - -

