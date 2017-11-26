FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries
#Football News
November 26, 2017 / 3:26 PM / Updated 17 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Nov 26 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, November 26
Huddersfield Town        1 Nicolas Otamendi 45+1og                               
Manchester City          2 Sergio Aguero 47pen, Raheem Sterling 84               
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 24,169
- - -
Burnley                  0                                                       
Arsenal                  1 Alexis Sanchez 90+2pen                                
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 21,722
- - -
Southampton              4 Dusan Tadic 18, Charlie Austin 52,58, Steven Davis 87 
Everton                  1 Gylfi Sigurdsson 45                                   
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 30,461
- - -
Saturday, November 25
Liverpool                1 Mohamed Salah 65                                      
Chelsea                  1 Willian 85                                            
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,225
- - -
Crystal Palace           2 Ruben Loftus-Cheek 56, Mamadou Sakho 90+2             
Stoke City               1 Xherdan Shaqiri 53                                    
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 23,723
- - -
Manchester United        1 Lewis Dunk 66og                                       
Brighton and Hove Albion 0                                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,018
- - -
Newcastle United         0                                                       
Watford                  3 Will Hughes 19, DeAndre Yedlin 45+1og, Andre Gray 62  
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 52,188
- - -
Swansea City             0                                                       
Bournemouth              0                                                       
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,228
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur        1 Harry Kane 74                                         
West Bromwich Albion     1 Salomon Rondon 4                                      
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 65,905
- - -
Friday, November 24
West Ham United          1 Cheikhou Kouyate 45                                   
Leicester City           1 Marc Albrighton 8                                     
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 56,897
- - -

