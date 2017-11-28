FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
Business
Bitcoin tops $10,000, 10-fold increase in 2017
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
The Wider Image
As West frowns on Putin, Russians learn the military way
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
EU's Barnier hopes to report on Brexit bill soon
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
November 28, 2017 / 9:39 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday 
Watford                  2 Troy Deeney 77pen, Abdoulaye Doucoure 84                 
Manchester United        4 Ashley Young 19,25, Anthony Martial 32, Jesse Lingard 86 
Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 20,552
- - -
West Bromwich Albion     2 Hal Robson-Kanu 45+1, Sam Field 56                       
Newcastle United         2 Ciaran Clark 59, Jonny Evans 83og                        
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 25,534
- - -
Brighton and Hove Albion 0                                                          
Crystal Palace           0                                                          
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,889
- - -
Leicester City           2 Jamie Vardy 13, Riyad Mahrez 45+1                        
Tottenham Hotspur        1 Harry Kane 79                                            
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,950
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                 
Wednesday, November 29   
Arsenal                  v Huddersfield Town (1945)  
Bournemouth              v Burnley           (1945)  
Chelsea                  v Swansea City      (1945)  
Everton                  v West Ham United   (2000)  
Manchester City          v Southampton       (2000)  
Stoke City               v Liverpool         (2000)  
Saturday, December 2     
Chelsea                  v Newcastle United  (1230)  
Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool         (1500)  
Everton                  v Huddersfield Town (1500)  
Leicester City           v Burnley           (1500)  
Stoke City               v Swansea City      (1500)  
Watford                  v Tottenham Hotspur (1500)  
West Bromwich Albion     v Crystal Palace    (1500)  
Arsenal                  v Manchester United (1730)  
Sunday, December 3       
Bournemouth              v Southampton       (1330)  
Manchester City          v West Ham United   (1600)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.