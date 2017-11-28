UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Nov 28 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Tuesday Watford 2 Troy Deeney 77pen, Abdoulaye Doucoure 84 Manchester United 4 Ashley Young 19,25, Anthony Martial 32, Jesse Lingard 86 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 20,552 - - - West Bromwich Albion 2 Hal Robson-Kanu 45+1, Sam Field 56 Newcastle United 2 Ciaran Clark 59, Jonny Evans 83og Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 25,534 - - - Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Crystal Palace 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 29,889 - - - Leicester City 2 Jamie Vardy 13, Riyad Mahrez 45+1 Tottenham Hotspur 1 Harry Kane 79 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,950 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Wednesday, November 29 Arsenal v Huddersfield Town (1945) Bournemouth v Burnley (1945) Chelsea v Swansea City (1945) Everton v West Ham United (2000) Manchester City v Southampton (2000) Stoke City v Liverpool (2000) Saturday, December 2 Chelsea v Newcastle United (1230) Brighton and Hove Albion v Liverpool (1500) Everton v Huddersfield Town (1500) Leicester City v Burnley (1500) Stoke City v Swansea City (1500) Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) West Bromwich Albion v Crystal Palace (1500) Arsenal v Manchester United (1730) Sunday, December 3 Bournemouth v Southampton (1330) Manchester City v West Ham United (1600)