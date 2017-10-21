FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Football News
October 21, 2017 / 1:28 PM / 3 days ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    Oct 21 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Saturday, October 21
Southampton              1 Sofiane Boufal 85                                       
West Bromwich Albion     0                                                         
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,000
- - -
Manchester City          3 Sergio Aguero 30pen, Nicolas Otamendi 73, Leroy Sane 75 
Burnley                  0                                                         
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,118
- - -
Stoke City               1 Mame Biram Diouf 62                                     
Bournemouth              2 Andrew Surman 16, Junior Stanislas 18pen                
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,500
- - -
Huddersfield Town        2 Aaron Mooy 28, Laurent Depoitre 33                      
Manchester United        1 Marcus Rashford 78                                      
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 24,426
- - -
Newcastle United         1 Mikel Merino 86                                         
Crystal Palace           0                                                         
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,251
- - -
Swansea City             1 Alfie Mawson 56                                         
Leicester City           2 Federico Fernandez 25og, Shinji Okazaki 49              
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,521
- - -
Chelsea                  4 Pedro 11, Michy Batshuayi 71,90+5, Cesar Azpilicueta 87 
Watford                  2 Abdoulaye Doucoure 45+3, Roberto Pereyra 49             
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 41,467
- - -
Friday, October 20
West Ham United          0                                                         
Brighton and Hove Albion 3 Glenn Murray 10,75pen, Jose Izquierdo 45+2              
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 56,977
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                     
Sunday, October 22   
Everton              v Arsenal   (1230)  
Tottenham Hotspur    v Liverpool (1500)

