UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries
#Football News
December 9, 2017 / 2:26 PM / Updated 18 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 9 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Newcastle United         2 Joselu 4, Dwight Gayle 73                                                     
Leicester City           3 Riyad Mahrez 20, Demarai Gray 60, Ayoze Perez 86og                            
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 52,117
- - -
Huddersfield Town        2 Steve Mounie 12,43                                                            
Brighton and Hove Albion 0                                                                               
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 24,018
- - -
Burnley                  1 Scott Arfield 45                                                              
Watford                  0                                                                               
Red Card: Marvin Zeegelaar 39
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,479
- - -
Crystal Palace           2 Luka Milivojevic 41pen, Scott Dann 44                                         
Missed penalty: Christian Benteke 90+3
Bournemouth              2 Jermain Defoe 10,45+3                                                         
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 24,823
- - -
Swansea City             1 Wilfried Bony 81                                                              
West Bromwich Albion     0                                                                               
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,580
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur        5 Ryan Shawcross 21og, Son Heung-Min 53, Harry Kane 54,65, Christian Eriksen 74 
Stoke City               1 Ryan Shawcross 80                                                             
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 62,202
- - -
West Ham United          1 Marko Arnautovic 6                                                            
Chelsea                  0                                                                               
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 56,953
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                           
Sunday, December 10  
Southampton          v Arsenal         (1200)  
Liverpool            v Everton         (1415)  
Manchester United    v Manchester City (1630)

