UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Dec 13 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Wednesday Wednesday, December 13 Manchester United 1 Romelu Lukaku 25 Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 74,798 - - - West Ham United 0 Arsenal 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 56,921 - - - Liverpool 0 West Bromwich Albion 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,243 - - - Tottenham Hotspur 2 Serge Aurier 40, Son Heung-Min 87 Brighton and Hove Albion 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 46,438 - - - Swansea City 0 Manchester City 4 David Silva 27,52, Kevin De Bruyne 34, Sergio Aguero 85 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 20,870 - - - Newcastle United 0 Red Card: Jonjo Shelvey 90+5 Everton 1 Wayne Rooney 27 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 51,042 - - - Southampton 1 Dusan Tadic 61 Leicester City 4 Riyad Mahrez 11, Shinji Okazaki 32,69, Andy King 38 Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 27,714 - - - Tuesday, December 12 Huddersfield Town 1 Laurent Depoitre 90+2 Chelsea 3 Tiemoue Bakayoko 23, Willian 43, Pedro 50 Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 24,169 - - - Crystal Palace 2 Bakary Sako 89, James McArthur 90+2 Watford 1 Daryl Janmaat 3 Red Card: Tom Cleverley 87 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 23,566 - - - Burnley 1 Ashley Barnes 89 Stoke City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,909 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Saturday, December 16 Leicester City v Crystal Palace (1230) Arsenal v Newcastle United (1500) Brighton and Hove Albion v Burnley (1500) Chelsea v Southampton (1500) Stoke City v West Ham United (1500) Watford v Huddersfield Town (1500) Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) Sunday, December 17 West Bromwich Albion v Manchester United (1415) Bournemouth v Liverpool (1630) Monday, December 18 Everton v Swansea City (2000)