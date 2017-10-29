FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries
Sections
Featured
Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision
Sport
Hamilton takes fourth title despite collision
Spacey apologises over "inappropriate behaviour"
Entertainment
Spacey apologises over "inappropriate behaviour"
Asia pivot helps HSBC post jump in third-quarter profit
Asia pivot helps HSBC post jump in third-quarter profit
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
October 29, 2017 / 3:22 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

UPDATE 2-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 29 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, October 29
Leicester City           2 Jamie Vardy 18, Demarai Gray 29                                 
Everton                  0                                                                 
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 31,891
- - -
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Glenn Murray 52                                                 
Southampton              1 Steven Davis 7                                                  
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 30,564
- - -
Saturday, October 28
Bournemouth              0                                                                 
Chelsea                  1 Eden Hazard 51                                                  
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,998
- - -
Arsenal                  2 Sead Kolasinac 51, Aaron Ramsey 57                              
Swansea City             1 Sam Clucas 22                                                   
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 59,493
- - -
Crystal Palace           2 Luka Milivojevic 50pen, Wilfried Zaha 90+7                      
West Ham United          2 Javier Hernandez 31, Andre Ayew 43                              
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 25,242
- - -
Liverpool                3 Daniel Sturridge 50, Roberto Firmino 58, Georginio Wijnaldum 75 
Missed penalty: Mohamed Salah 42
Huddersfield Town        0                                                                 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 53,268
- - -
West Bromwich Albion     2 Jay Rodriguez 13, Matthew Phillips 90+2                         
Manchester City          3 Leroy Sane 10, Fernandinho 15, Raheem Sterling 64               
Halftime: 1-2;Attendance: 24,003
- - -
Watford                  0                                                                 
Stoke City               1 Darren Fletcher 16                                              
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,087
- - -
Manchester United        1 Anthony Martial 81                                              
Tottenham Hotspur        0                                                                 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 75,034
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                            
Monday, October 30   
Burnley              v Newcastle United (2000)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.