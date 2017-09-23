FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league summaries
Sections
Featured
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
economy
UK retail sales growth weakest in four years as inflation bites
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
Markets
Thirty years ago this week, Wall Street slid into the abyss
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
china's party congress
With tears and song, China welcomes Xi as great, wise leader
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
September 23, 2017 / 1:30 PM / in a month

UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Sept 23 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Leicester City    2 Shinji Okazaki 45+3, Jamie Vardy 69                                     
Missed penalty: Jamie Vardy 73
Liverpool         3 Mohamed Salah 15, Philippe Coutinho 23, Jordan Henderson 68             
Halftime: 1-2;    
- - -
Southampton       0                                                                         
Manchester United 1 Romelu Lukaku 20                                                        
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 31,930
- - -
Stoke City        0                                                                         
Chelsea           4 Alvaro Morata 2,77,82, Pedro 30                                         
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 29,661
- - -
Everton           2 Oumar Niasse 77,82                                                      
Bournemouth       1 Joshua King 49                                                          
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 38,133
- - -
Burnley           0                                                                         
Huddersfield Town 0                                                                         
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,759
- - -
Manchester City   5 Leroy Sane 44, Raheem Sterling 51,59, Sergio Aguero 79, Fabian Delph 89 
Crystal Palace    0                                                                         
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,526
- - -
Swansea City      1 Tammy Abraham 56                                                        
Watford           2 Andre Gray 13, Richarlison 90                                           
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,372
- - -
West Ham United   2 Javier Hernandez 65, Cheikhou Kouyate 87                                
Tottenham Hotspur 3 Harry Kane 34,38, Christian Eriksen 60                                  
Red Card: Serge Aurier 70
Halftime: 0-2;Attendance: 56,988
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                    
Sunday, September 24     
Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United     (1500)  
Monday, September 25     
Arsenal                  v West Bromwich Albion (1900)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.