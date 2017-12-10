FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league summaries
Economy
UK consumers cut spending in run-up to Christmas
Markets
Hotly anticipated bitcoin futures surge 21 percent on debut
May hails new optimism in Brexit talks after deal
#Football News
December 10, 2017

UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 10 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Sunday 
Sunday, December 10
Manchester United        1 Marcus Rashford 45+2                                                          
Manchester City          2 David Silva 43, Nicolas Otamendi 54                                           
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 74,847
- - -
Liverpool                1 Mohamed Salah 42                                                              
Everton                  1 Wayne Rooney 77pen                                                            
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 53,082
- - -
Southampton              1 Charlie Austin 3                                                              
Arsenal                  1 Olivier Giroud 88                                                             
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 31,643
- - -
Saturday, December 9
Newcastle United         2 Joselu 4, Dwight Gayle 73                                                     
Leicester City           3 Riyad Mahrez 20, Demarai Gray 60, Ayoze Perez 86og                            
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 52,117
- - -
Huddersfield Town        2 Steve Mounie 12,43                                                            
Brighton and Hove Albion 0                                                                               
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 24,018
- - -
Burnley                  1 Scott Arfield 45                                                              
Watford                  0                                                                               
Red Card: Marvin Zeegelaar 39
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 19,479
- - -
Crystal Palace           2 Luka Milivojevic 41pen, Scott Dann 44                                         
Missed penalty: Christian Benteke 90+3
Bournemouth              2 Jermain Defoe 10,45+3                                                         
Halftime: 2-2;Attendance: 24,823
- - -
Swansea City             1 Wilfried Bony 81                                                              
West Bromwich Albion     0                                                                               
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 19,580
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur        5 Ryan Shawcross 21og, Son Heung-Min 53, Harry Kane 54,65, Christian Eriksen 74 
Stoke City               1 Ryan Shawcross 80                                                             
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 62,202
- - -
West Ham United          1 Marko Arnautovic 6                                                            
Chelsea                  0                                                                               
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 56,953
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
