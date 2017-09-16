UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Sept 16 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, September 16 Tottenham Hotspur 0 Swansea City 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 65,366 - - - Huddersfield Town 1 Laurent Depoitre 46 Leicester City 1 Jamie Vardy 50pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,169 - - - Liverpool 1 Mohamed Salah 30 Burnley 1 Scott Arfield 26 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 53,231 - - - Newcastle United 2 Christian Atsu 19, Jamaal Lascelles 68 Stoke City 1 Xherdan Shaqiri 57 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 51,795 - - - Watford 0 Manchester City 6 Sergio Aguero 27,31,81, Gabriel Jesus 38, Nicolas Otamendi 63, Raheem Sterling 89pen Halftime: 0-3;Attendance: 20,305 - - - West Bromwich Albion 0 West Ham United 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 24,942 - - - Crystal Palace 0 Southampton 1 Steven Davis 6 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 24,199 - - - Friday, September 15 Bournemouth 2 Andrew Surman 67, Jermain Defoe 73 Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Solly March 55 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 10,369 - - - Next Fixtures (GMT): Sunday, September 17 Chelsea v Arsenal (1230) Manchester United v Everton (1500)