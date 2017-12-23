FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league summaries
#Football News
December 23, 2017 / 2:23 PM / 2 days ago

UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Saturday, December 23
Leicester City           2 Jamie Vardy 27, Harry Maguire 90+4                              
Red Card: Daniel Amartey 73
Manchester United        2 Juan Mata 39,60                                                 
Halftime: 1-1;           
- - -
Burnley                  0                                                                 
Tottenham Hotspur        3 Harry Kane 7pen,69,79                                           
Halftime: 0-1;           
- - -
Swansea City             1 Jordan Ayew 77                                                  
Crystal Palace           1 Luka Milivojevic 59pen                                          
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,354
- - -
Stoke City               3 Joe Allen 19, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 45+2, Ramadan Sobhi 90+5 
West Bromwich Albion     1 Salomon Rondon 51                                               
Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 29,057
- - -
Southampton              1 Charlie Austin 24                                               
Huddersfield Town        1 Laurent Depoitre 64                                             
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,675
- - -
West Ham United          2 Marko Arnautovic 6, Andre Ayew 69                               
Missed penalty: Andre Ayew 56
Newcastle United         3 Henri Saivet 10, Mohamed Diame 53, Christian Atsu 61            
Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 56,955
- - -
Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Pascal Gross 64                                                 
Watford                  0                                                                 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,473
- - -
Manchester City          4 Sergio Aguero 27,79, Raheem Sterling 53, Danilo 85              
Bournemouth              0                                                                 
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,270
- - -
Everton                  0                                                                 
Chelsea                  0                                                                 
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,191
- - -
Friday, December 22
Arsenal                  3 Alexis Sanchez 53, Granit Xhaka 56, Mesut Ozil 58               
Liverpool                3 Philippe Coutinho 26, Mohamed Salah 52, Roberto Firmino 71      
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 59,409
- - -

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
