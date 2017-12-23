UPDATE 3-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Dec 23 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday Saturday, December 23 Leicester City 2 Jamie Vardy 27, Harry Maguire 90+4 Red Card: Daniel Amartey 73 Manchester United 2 Juan Mata 39,60 Halftime: 1-1; - - - Burnley 0 Tottenham Hotspur 3 Harry Kane 7pen,69,79 Halftime: 0-1; - - - Swansea City 1 Jordan Ayew 77 Crystal Palace 1 Luka Milivojevic 59pen Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 20,354 - - - Stoke City 3 Joe Allen 19, Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting 45+2, Ramadan Sobhi 90+5 West Bromwich Albion 1 Salomon Rondon 51 Halftime: 2-0;Attendance: 29,057 - - - Southampton 1 Charlie Austin 24 Huddersfield Town 1 Laurent Depoitre 64 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 29,675 - - - West Ham United 2 Marko Arnautovic 6, Andre Ayew 69 Missed penalty: Andre Ayew 56 Newcastle United 3 Henri Saivet 10, Mohamed Diame 53, Christian Atsu 61 Halftime: 1-1;Attendance: 56,955 - - - Brighton and Hove Albion 1 Pascal Gross 64 Watford 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 30,473 - - - Manchester City 4 Sergio Aguero 27,79, Raheem Sterling 53, Danilo 85 Bournemouth 0 Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 54,270 - - - Everton 0 Chelsea 0 Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 39,191 - - - Friday, December 22 Arsenal 3 Alexis Sanchez 53, Granit Xhaka 56, Mesut Ozil 58 Liverpool 3 Philippe Coutinho 26, Mohamed Salah 52, Roberto Firmino 71 Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 59,409 - - -