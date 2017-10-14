FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Football News
October 14, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 7 days ago

UPDATE 4-Soccer-English premier league summaries

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Oct 14 (Gracenote) - Summaries from the English premier league matches on Saturday 
Watford           2 Troy Deeney 71pen, Tom Cleverley 90+2                                                                     
Arsenal           1 Per Mertesacker 39                                                                                        
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,384
- - -
Swansea City      2 Tammy Abraham 42,48                                                                                       
Huddersfield Town 0                                                                                                           
Halftime: 1-0;Attendance: 20,657
- - -
Burnley           1 Chris Wood 85                                                                                             
West Ham United   1 Michail Antonio 19                                                                                        
Red Card: Andy Carroll 27
Halftime: 0-1;Attendance: 20,945
- - -
Crystal Palace    2 Cesar Azpilicueta 11og, Wilfried Zaha 45                                                                  
Chelsea           1 Tiemoue Bakayoko 18                                                                                       
Halftime: 2-1;Attendance: 25,480
- - -
Manchester City   7 Gabriel Jesus 17,56, Raheem Sterling 19, David Silva 27, Fernandinho 60, Leroy Sane 62, Bernardo Silva 79 
Stoke City        2 Mame Biram Diouf 44, Kyle Walker 47og                                                                     
Halftime: 3-1;Attendance: 54,128
- - -
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Christian Eriksen 47                                                                                      
Bournemouth       0                                                                                                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 73,502
- - -
Liverpool         0                                                                                                           
Manchester United 0                                                                                                           
Halftime: 0-0;Attendance: 52,912
- - -
Next Fixtures (GMT):                                    
Sunday, October 15       
Brighton and Hove Albion v Everton              (1230)  
Southampton              v Newcastle United     (1500)  
Monday, October 16       
Leicester City           v West Bromwich Albion (1900)

