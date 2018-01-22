Soccer-Liverpool suffer surprise defeat at battling Swansea

* Fourth-placed Liverpool lost 1-0 at basement side Swansea

* Alfie Mawson gave Swansea the lead just before halftime

* Hosts withstood a massive second-half onslaught to win

* Virgil Van Dijk tastes defeat in first league game for Reds

* Swansea host Arsenal next, Liverpool visit Huddersfield Town

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Fourth-placed Liverpool were stung by a 1-0 defeat at Premier League basement side Swansea City who withstood a second-half onslaught to secure the points after taking the lead through defender Alfie Mawson at the Liberty Stadium on Monday.

Swansea went ahead five minutes before the break when an attempt to clear by Liverpool’s 75 million pounds ($104.88 million) defender Virgil Van Dijk landed at the feet of Mawson who swept the ball home for his sixth league goal this season.

Van Dijk, playing in his first league game since signing from Southampton, had earlier flashed over a header from a first-half corner, while Mohamed Salah blazed the Dutch defender’s lofted pass over the bar on the half-hour mark.

Liverpool upped the tempo in the second half, dominating possession and attacking from all angles, and Roberto Firmino saw his late header come back off the post, but Swansea managed to hold on for only their fifth league win of the season.