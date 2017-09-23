Soccer-Late Richarlison strike leads Watford to victory over Swansea

* Watford beat Swansea City 2-1

* Watford striker Andre Gray scored his first goal of the season

* On-loan forward Tammy Abraham equalised for Swansea

* Forward Richarlison scored the winner in the 90th minute

* Swansea travel to West Ham United next; Watford go to West Bromwich Albion

SWANSEA CITY 1 WATFORD 2

Sept 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian striker Richarlison grabbed a late winner as Watford beat Swansea City 2-1 in the Premier League on Saturday.

Watford striker Andre Gray opened the scoring after the visitors piled on the pressure in the first half. Gray knocked in from close range in the 13th minute after Swansea’s defence failed to deal with Andre Carillo’s cross. Swansea introduced forward Tammy Abraham and midfielder Roque Mesa for the second half and the switch helped them to turn around their fortunes with Abraham equalising in the 56th minute, scoring Swansea’s first home league goal of the season. Swansea were dominant in the second half but Watford created several late chances before Richarlison latched on to a deflected pass from Mesa and charged forward to score the winner in the 90th minute. (Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; Editing by Clare Fallon)