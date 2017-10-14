FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Eriksen earns Tottenham first home win of season
Sections
Featured
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
market analysis
Take Five - World markets themes for the week ahead
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
business
L'Oreal adds Paris to digital beauty start-up cities
Moving machinery using mind power alone
technology
Moving machinery using mind power alone
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
October 14, 2017 / 4:02 PM / in 7 days

Soccer-Eriksen earns Tottenham first home win of season

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Tottenham beat Bournemouth 1-0 for first home league win

* Junior Stanislas had a shot deflected wide for Bournemouth

* Tottenham again looked uncomfortable at Wembley

* Keeper Hugo Lloris made a superb reflex stop

* Christian Eriksen fired home the winner in the 47th minute

* Tottenham at home to Liverpool next, Bournemouth at Stoke

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 1 BOURNEMOUTH 0

Oct 14 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur claimed a long-overdue first Premier League victory at their temporary Wembley Stadium home as Christian Eriksen’s goal sealed an unconvincing 1-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

Tottenham were in danger of becoming the only club in English Football League history to win their first four away league games without tasting victory in any of their opening four at home.

They were flat in a drab first half in which struggling Bournemouth had the better chances but Eriksen finally broke the deadlock two minutes after the break with a calm finish.

Tottenham’s Harry Kane wasted a good chance and had a goal disallowed but the hosts never looked at ease and keeper Hugo Lloris had to make a fine save to keep out former Spurs striker Jermain Defoe.

Victory kept Tottenham in third place with 17 points from eight games while Bournemouth remained second from bottom. (Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.