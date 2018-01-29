FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 29, 2018 / 11:49 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Spurs agree fee to sign PSG winger Lucas - reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur have reached an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to sign their Brazil winger Lucas Moura, British media reported on Monday.

The 25-year-old, who has played 36 times for Brazil, is in London to finalise a 25 million pounds ($35.18 million) move subject to a medical and personal terms being agreed.

Lucas, who is expected to sign a 3-1/2 year contract with the option of a further year, has met Spurs manager Mauricio Pochettino and chairman Daniel Levy.

The Brazilian began his career at Sao Paulo and joined PSG for a reported 33.5 million pounds in January 2013.

He has played over 150 Ligue 1 games for the French side winning four titles and three Coupe de France trophies.

$1 = 0.7107 pounds Writing by Ken Ferris; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

