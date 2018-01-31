Soccer-Spurs sign Brazilian winger Moura from PSG - reports

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur have signed Brazilian winger Lucas Moura from Paris Saint-Germain, British media reported on Wednesday.

The 25-year-old has joined for a fee of around 25 million pounds ($35.45 million). He could make his debut against Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday and is eligible to complete in the Champions League.

Moura was allowed to leave PSG after making just six substitute appearances across all competitions this season. ($1 = 0.7053 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Robinson; Editing by Andrew Heavens)