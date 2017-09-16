Soccer-Spurs Wembley woes continue with Swansea stalemate

* Tottenham Hotspur held to goalless draw by Swansea City

* Harry Kane hit the crossbar with Spurs’ best chance

* Moussa Sissoko, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min missed opportunities

* Serge Aurier was booked for diving late on

* Spurs visit West Ham next, Swansea host Watford

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR 0 SWANSEA CITY 0

Sept 16 (Reuters) - Tottenham Hotspur’s Wembley woes continued as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Swansea City in the Premier League on Saturday.

Spurs were again dominant at the national stadium but were unable to convert any of their chances with forward Harry Kane going closest when he rattled the crossbar in the second half.

Moussa Sissoko, Dele Alli and Son Heung-min were wasteful for Mauricio Pochettino’s side who enjoyed 75 percent of possession and had 26 attempts but were unable to break down the resolute visitors.

Spurs defender Serge Aurier was booked for diving, despite appearing to be clipped as he raced into the box while Kieran Trippier blazed a fierce shot narrowly wide late on.

Victory would have lifted last season’s runners-up to third but they sit fifth with eight points after five games. Swansea, in 14th, have five points after another encouraging performance. (Reporting by Tom Hayward, editing by Ed Osmond)