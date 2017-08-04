FACTBOX-Soccer-Major transfers by Premier League clubs - ins and outs

Aug 4 (Reuters) - List of major transfers in the Premier League ahead of the 2017-18 season (all transfer fees as reported by the British media):

ARSENAL (2016-17 league position: fifth)

Arrivals

Saed Kolasinac - free transfer

Alexandre Lacazette from Olympique Lyonnais (46 million pounds) ($60.19 million)

Departures

Takuma Asano on loan to VfB Stuttgart

Chris Willock - released

Kaylen Hinds to VfL Wolfsburg (2 million pounds)

Marc Bola on loan to Bristol Rovers

Dan Crowley to Willem II for an undisclosed fee

Wojcieh Szczesny to Juventus for 10 million pounds

Emi Martinez on loan to Getafe

Yaya Sanogo to Toulouse on free transfer

BOURNEMOUTH (2016-17 league position: ninth)

Arrivals

Asmir Begovic from Chelsea (10 million pounds)

Jermain Defoe (free transfer)

Nathan Ake from Chelsea (20 million pounds)

Connor Mahoney (free transfer)

Departures

Mark Travers on loan to Weymouth

Ryan Allsop on loan to Blackpool

Jordan Lee on loan to Torquay United

Lewis Grabban on loan to Sunderland

BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION (Promoted from the Championship)

Arrivals

Pascal Gross from Ingolstadt (2.6 million pounds)

Josh Kerr from Celtic (undisclosed)

Mathew Ryan from Valencia (5.3 million pounds)

Markus Suttner from Ingolstadt (undisclosed)

Mathias Normann from FK Bodo/Glimt (1.3 million pounds)

Isaiah Brown on loan from Chelsea

Departures

Elvis Manu - released

Jordan Maguire-Draw on loan to Lincoln City

Christian Walton on loan to Wigan Athletic

Rob Hunt to Oldham Athletic (undisclosed)

Oliver Norwood on loan to Fulham

BURNLEY (2016-17 league position: 16th)

Arrivals

Charlie Taylor from Leeds United (undisclosed)

Jonathan Walters from Stoke City (3 million pounds)

Jack Cork from Swansea City (8 million pounds)

Phil Bardsley from Stoke City (2 million pounds)

Departure

Michael Kightly - released

Joey Barton - released

George Green - released

RJ Pingling - released

Christian Hill - released

Taofiq Olmowewe - released

Josh Ginnelly on loan to Lincoln City

Michael Keane to Everton (30 million pounds)

Ntumba Massanka on loan to Wrexham

Bradley Jackson on loan to Southport

Rouwen Hennings - released

Paul Robinson - retired

Connor King on loan to Barnoldswick Town

CHELSEA (2016-17 league position: first)

Arrivals

Willy Caballero - free transfer

Antonio Rudiger from AS Roma (29 million pounds)

Tiemoue Bakayoko from AS Monaco (39.7 million pounds)

Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid (58 million pounds)

Departures

Juan Cuadrado to Juventus (17.3 million pounds)

Christian Atsu to Newcastle United (6 million pounds)

Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth (10 million pounds)

Dominic Solanke to Liverpool (free transfer)

Alex Kiwomya to Doncaster Rovers (undisclosed)

Bertrand Traore to Olympique Lyonnais (8.8 million pounds)

Nathan Ake to Bournemouth (20 million pounds)

Tammy Abraham on loan to Swansea City

Kasey Palmer on loan to Huddersfield

Ola Aina on loan to Hull City

Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan to Crystal Palace

Nathaniel Chalobah to Watford (5 million pounds)

Marco van Ginkel on loan to PSV Eindhoven

Ike Ugbo on loan to Barnsley

Kurt Zouma on loan to Stoke City

Isaiah Brown on loan to Brighton Hove and Albion

Nemanja Matic to Manchester United (40 million pounds)

CRYSTAL PALACE (2016-17 league position: 14th)

Arrivals

Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan from Chelsea

Jairo Riedewald from Ajax (7.9 million)

Departures

Steve Mandanda to Marseille (1.8 million)

EVERTON (2016-17 league position: seventh)

Arrivals

Jordan Pickford from Sunderland (25 million pounds)

Davy Klaassen from Ajax Amsterdam (23.7 million pounds)

Henry Onyekuru from Eupen (7 million pounds)

Michael Keane from Burnley (30 million pounds)

Wayne Rooney from Manchester United (undisclosed)

Cuco Martina (free transfer)

Departures

Tom Cleverley to Watford (8 million pounds)

Russell Griffiths (released)

Conor McAleny (released)

Henry Onyekuru on loan to Anderlecht

Gerard Deulofeu to Barcelona (10 million pounds)

Brendan Galloway on loan to Sunderland

Josef Varney (released)

Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United (75 million pounds)

Matthew Pennington on loan to Leeds United

Joe Williams on loan to Barnsley

Aiden McGeady to Sunderland (undisclosed)

HUDDERSFIELD TOWN (Promoted from the Championship)

Arrivals

Laurent Depoitre from FC Porto (4.4 million pounds)

Aaron Mooy from Man City (8 million pounds)

Jonas Lossl on loan from Mainz 05

Tom Ince from Derby County (8 million pounds)

Kasey Palmer on loan from Chelsea

Danny Williams (free transfer)

Steve Mounie from Montpellier (11.5 million pounds)

Scott Malone from Fulham (3.5 million pounds)

Mathias Jorgensen from FC Copenhagen (2 million pounds)

Departures

Tareiq Holmes-Dennis on loan to Portsmouth

Jordy Hiwula on loan to Fleetwood Town

Fraser Horsfall on loan to Gateshead

Rekeil Pyke on loan to Port Vale

LEICESTER CITY (2016-17 league position: 12th)

Arrivals

Sam Hughes from Chester City (undisclosed)

Harry Maguire from Hull City (17 million pounds)

Vicente Iborra from Sevilla (12.3 million pounds)

Eldin Jakupovic from Hull City (2 million pounds)

Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City (25 million pounds)

Departures

Ron-Robert Zieler to Stuttgart (2.5 million pounds)

Bartosz Kapustka on loan to Freiburg

LIVERPOOL (2016-17 league position: fourth)

Arrivals

Mohamed Salah from AS Roma (36.9 million pounds)

Dominic Solanke from Chelsea (free transfer)

Andrew Robertson from Hull City (8 million pounds)

Departures

Andre Wisdom to Derby County (2 million pounds)

Lucas Leiva to Lazio (5 million pounds)

Kevin Stewart to Hull City (5.4 million pounds)

MANCHESTER CITY (2016-17 league position: third)

Arrivals

Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco (43.6 million pounds)

Ederson from Benfica (34.9 million pounds)

Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur (50 million pounds)

Douglas Luiz from Vasco De Gama (10 million pounds)

Danilo from Real Madrid (26 million pounds)

Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco (52 million pounds)

Departures

Pablo Zabaleta (released)

Gael Clichy (released)

Jesus Navas (released)

Willy Caballero (released)

Bacary Sagna (released)

Enes Unal to Villarreal (12 million pounds)

Angus Gunn on loan to Norwich City

Aaron Mooy to Huddersfield Town (8 million pounds)

Bersant Celina on loan to Ipswich Town

Angelino on loan to NAC Breda

Ruben Sobrino to Alaves (1.8 million pounds)

Nolito to Sevilla (7.9 million pounds)

Joe Hart on loan to West Ham United

Aleksandar Kolarov to AS Roma (4.5 million pounds)

Bruno Zuculini to Hellas Verona (undisclosed)

Kelechi Iheanacho to Leicester City (25 million pounds)

MANCHESTER UNITED (2016-17 league position: sixth)

Arrivals

Victor Lindelof from Benfica (31 million pounds)

Romelu Lukaku from Everton (75 million pounds)

Nemanja Matic from Chelsea (40 million pounds)

Departures

Josh Harrop (released)

Regal Poole on loan to Northampton Town

Wayne Rooney to Everton (undisclosed)

Dean Henderson on loan to Shrewsbury Town

Adnan Januzaj to Real Sociedad (9.8 million pounds)

Sam Johnstone on loan to Aston Villa

Zlatan Ibrahimovic (released)

NEWCASTLE UNITED (Promoted from the Championship)

Arrivals

Christian Atsu from Chelsea (6 million pounds)

Florian Lejeune from SD Eibar (8.7 million pounds)

Jacob Murphy from Norwich City (12 million pounds)

Javier Manquillo from Atletico Madrid (4.5 million pounds)

Departures

Florian Thauvin to Marseille (undisclosed)

Kevin Mbabu to BSC Young Boys (529,000 pounds)

Matz Sels on loan to Anderlecht

Haris Vuckic (released)

Vurnon Anita (released)

Alex Gilliead on loan to Bradford City

Tom Heardman on loan to Bury

Adam Armstrong on loan to Bolton Wanderers

Yoan Gouffran released

Sean Longstaff on loan to Blackpool

Daryl Murphy to Nottingham Forest (2 million pounds)

SOUTHAMPTON (2016-17 league position: eighth)

Arrivals

Jan Bednarek from Lech Poznan (5.7 million pounds)

Departures

Cuco Martina (released)

Lloyd Isgrove (released)

Harley Willard (released)

Martin Caceres (released)

Jason McCarthy to Barnsley (undisclosed)

Jay Rodriguez to West Bromich Albion (12 million pounds)

Harrison Reed on loan to Norwich City

Harry Lewis on loan to Dundee United

STOKE CITY (2016-17 league position: 13th)

Arrivals

Darren Fletcher from West Bromwich Albion (free transfer)

Josh Tymon from Hull City (undisclosed)

Tre Pemberton from Blackburn Rovers (undisclosed)

Kurt Zouma on loan from Chelsea

Departures

Daniel Bachmann (released)

Shay Given (released)

Liam Edwards (released)

Harry Isted (released)

Joel Taylor (released)

George Waring (released)

Jonathan Walters to Burnley (3 million pounds)

Glenn Whelan to Aston Villa (1.3 million pounds)

Marko Arnautovic to West Ham United (20 million pounds)

Phil Bardsley to Burnley (2 million pounds)

SWANSEA CITY (2016-17 league position: 15th)

Arrivals

Erwin Mulder from Heerenveen (free transfer)

Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea

Roque Mesa from Las Palmas (11 million pounds)

Marc Walsh from Finn Harps

Cian Harries from Coventry City (500,000 pounds)

Departures

Gerhard Tremmel (released)

Marvin Emnes (released)

Liam Shephard (released)

Josh Vickers (released)

Owain Jones (released)

Tom Dyson (released)

Tom Holland (released)

Alex Samuel to Stevenage (undisclosed)

Bafetimbi Gomis to Galatasaray (undisclosed)

Daniel James on loan to Shrewsbury Town

Borja Baston on loan to Malaga

Jordi Amat on loan to Real Betis

Jack Cork to Burnley (8 milllion pounds)

Connor Roberts on loan to Middlesbrough

Modou Barrow to Reading (1.5 million pounds)

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (2016-17 league position: second)

Arrivals

None

Departures

Connor Ogilvie on loan to Gillingham

Luke McGee to Portsmouth (undisclosed)

Kyle Walker to Manchester City (50 million pounds)

Federico Fazio to AS Roma (2.8 million pounds)

Clinton Njie to Olympique de Marseille (6.1 million pounds)

Josh Onomah on loan to Aston Villa

WATFORD (2016-17 league position: 17th)

Arrivals

Tom Cleverley from Everton (8 million pounds)

Will Hughes from Derby County (8 million pounds)

Daniel Bachmann from Stoke City (free transfer)

Kiko Femenia from Alaves (free transfer)

Nathaniel Chalobah from Chelsea (5 million pounds)

Departures

Dennon Lewis on loan to Crawley Town

Mario Suarez to Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng (5 million pounds)

Obbi Oulare on loan to Royal Antwerp

Sven Kums to RSC Anderlecht (undisclosed)

Steven Berghuis to Feyenoord (undisclosed)

Uche Agbo to Standard Liege (undisclosed)

WEST BROMWICH ALBION (2016-17 league position: 10th)

Arrivals

Jay Rodriguez from Southampton (12 million pounds)

Yuning Zhang from Vitesse Arnhem (undisclosed)

Ben Pierce (free agent)

Ahmed Hegazi on loan from Al Ahly

Departures

Darren Fletcher to Stoke City (free transfer)

Sebastien Pocognoli to Standard Liege (free transfer)

Yuning Zhang on loan to Werder Bremen

Craig Gardner to Birmingham (undisclosed)

WEST HAM UNITED (2016-17 league position: 11th)

Arrivals

Pablo Zabaleta from Manchester City (free transfer)

Joe Hart on loan from Manchester City

Marko Arnautovic from Stoke City

Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen (16 million pounds)

Departures

Ashley Fletcher to Middlesbrough (undisclosed)

Reece Oxford on loan to Borussia Monchengladbach

Havard Nordtveit to Hoffenheim (1.8 million pounds)

Raphael Spiegel (released)

Stephen Hendrie (released)

Enner Valencia to Tigres UANL (5 million pounds)

Darren Randolph to Middlesbrough (5 million pounds) ($1 = 0.7642 pounds) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)