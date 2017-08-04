FACTBOX-Soccer-Major transfers by Premier League clubs - ins and outs

Aug 4 (Reuters) - List of major transfers in the Premier League ahead of the 2017-18 season (all transfer fees as reported by the British media):
ARSENAL (2016-17 league position: fifth)
Arrivals
Saed Kolasinac - free transfer
Alexandre Lacazette from Olympique Lyonnais (46 million pounds) ($60.19 million)
Departures
Takuma Asano on loan to VfB Stuttgart
Chris Willock - released
Kaylen Hinds to VfL Wolfsburg (2 million pounds)
Marc Bola on loan to Bristol Rovers
Dan Crowley to Willem II for an undisclosed fee
Wojcieh Szczesny to Juventus for 10 million pounds
Emi Martinez on loan to Getafe
Yaya Sanogo to Toulouse on free transfer
BOURNEMOUTH (2016-17 league position: ninth)
Arrivals
Asmir Begovic from Chelsea (10 million pounds)
Jermain Defoe (free transfer)
Nathan Ake from Chelsea (20 million pounds)
Connor Mahoney (free transfer)
Departures
Mark Travers on loan to Weymouth
Ryan Allsop on loan to Blackpool
Jordan Lee on loan to Torquay United
Lewis Grabban on loan to Sunderland
BRIGHTON AND HOVE ALBION (Promoted from the Championship)
Arrivals
Pascal Gross from Ingolstadt (2.6 million pounds)
Josh Kerr from Celtic (undisclosed)
Mathew Ryan from Valencia (5.3 million pounds)
Markus Suttner from Ingolstadt (undisclosed)
Mathias Normann from FK Bodo/Glimt (1.3 million pounds)
Isaiah Brown on loan from Chelsea
Departures
Elvis Manu - released
Jordan Maguire-Draw on loan to Lincoln City
Christian Walton on loan to Wigan Athletic
Rob Hunt to Oldham Athletic (undisclosed)
Oliver Norwood on loan to Fulham
BURNLEY (2016-17 league position: 16th)
Arrivals
Charlie Taylor from Leeds United (undisclosed)
Jonathan Walters from Stoke City (3 million pounds)
Jack Cork from Swansea City (8 million pounds)
Phil Bardsley from Stoke City (2 million pounds)
Departure
Michael Kightly - released
Joey Barton - released
George Green - released
RJ Pingling - released
Christian Hill - released
Taofiq Olmowewe - released
Josh Ginnelly on loan to Lincoln City
Michael Keane to Everton (30 million pounds)
Ntumba Massanka on loan to Wrexham
Bradley Jackson on loan to Southport
Rouwen Hennings - released
Paul Robinson - retired
Connor King on loan to Barnoldswick Town
CHELSEA (2016-17 league position: first)
Arrivals
Willy Caballero - free transfer
Antonio Rudiger from AS Roma (29 million pounds)
Tiemoue Bakayoko from AS Monaco (39.7 million pounds)
Alvaro Morata from Real Madrid (58 million pounds)
Departures
Juan Cuadrado to Juventus (17.3 million pounds)
Christian Atsu to Newcastle United (6 million pounds)
Asmir Begovic to Bournemouth (10 million pounds)
Dominic Solanke to Liverpool (free transfer)
Alex Kiwomya to Doncaster Rovers (undisclosed)
Bertrand Traore to Olympique Lyonnais (8.8 million pounds)
Nathan Ake to Bournemouth (20 million pounds)
Tammy Abraham on loan to Swansea City
Kasey Palmer on loan to Huddersfield
Ola Aina on loan to Hull City
Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan to Crystal Palace
Nathaniel Chalobah to Watford (5 million pounds)
Marco van Ginkel on loan to PSV Eindhoven
Ike Ugbo on loan to Barnsley
Kurt Zouma on loan to Stoke City
Isaiah Brown on loan to Brighton Hove and Albion
Nemanja Matic to Manchester United (40 million pounds)
CRYSTAL PALACE (2016-17 league position: 14th)
Arrivals
Ruben Loftus-Cheek on loan from Chelsea
Jairo Riedewald from Ajax (7.9 million)
Departures
Steve Mandanda to Marseille (1.8 million)
EVERTON (2016-17 league position: seventh)
Arrivals
Jordan Pickford from Sunderland (25 million pounds)
Davy Klaassen from Ajax Amsterdam (23.7 million pounds)
Henry Onyekuru from Eupen (7 million pounds)
Michael Keane from Burnley (30 million pounds)
Wayne Rooney from Manchester United (undisclosed)
Cuco Martina (free transfer)
Departures
Tom Cleverley to Watford (8 million pounds)
Russell Griffiths (released)
Conor McAleny (released)
Henry Onyekuru on loan to Anderlecht
Gerard Deulofeu to Barcelona (10 million pounds)
Brendan Galloway on loan to Sunderland
Josef Varney (released)
Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United (75 million pounds)
Matthew Pennington on loan to Leeds United
Joe Williams on loan to Barnsley
Aiden McGeady to Sunderland (undisclosed)
HUDDERSFIELD TOWN (Promoted from the Championship)
Arrivals
Laurent Depoitre from FC Porto (4.4 million pounds)
Aaron Mooy from Man City (8 million pounds)
Jonas Lossl on loan from Mainz 05
Tom Ince from Derby County (8 million pounds)
Kasey Palmer on loan from Chelsea
Danny Williams (free transfer)
Steve Mounie from Montpellier (11.5 million pounds)
Scott Malone from Fulham (3.5 million pounds)
Mathias Jorgensen from FC Copenhagen (2 million pounds)
Departures
Tareiq Holmes-Dennis on loan to Portsmouth
Jordy Hiwula on loan to Fleetwood Town
Fraser Horsfall on loan to Gateshead
Rekeil Pyke on loan to Port Vale
LEICESTER CITY (2016-17 league position: 12th)
Arrivals
Sam Hughes from Chester City (undisclosed)
Harry Maguire from Hull City (17 million pounds)
Vicente Iborra from Sevilla (12.3 million pounds)
Eldin Jakupovic from Hull City (2 million pounds)
Kelechi Iheanacho from Manchester City (25 million pounds)
Departures
Ron-Robert Zieler to Stuttgart (2.5 million pounds)
Bartosz Kapustka on loan to Freiburg
LIVERPOOL (2016-17 league position: fourth)
Arrivals
Mohamed Salah from AS Roma (36.9 million pounds)
Dominic Solanke from Chelsea (free transfer)
Andrew Robertson from Hull City (8 million pounds)
Departures
Andre Wisdom to Derby County (2 million pounds)
Lucas Leiva to Lazio (5 million pounds)
Kevin Stewart to Hull City (5.4 million pounds)
MANCHESTER CITY (2016-17 league position: third)
Arrivals
Bernardo Silva from AS Monaco (43.6 million pounds)
Ederson from Benfica (34.9 million pounds)
Kyle Walker from Tottenham Hotspur (50 million pounds)
Douglas Luiz from Vasco De Gama (10 million pounds)
Danilo from Real Madrid (26 million pounds)
Benjamin Mendy from AS Monaco (52 million pounds)
Departures
Pablo Zabaleta (released)
Gael Clichy (released)
Jesus Navas (released)
Willy Caballero (released)
Bacary Sagna (released)
Enes Unal to Villarreal (12 million pounds)
Angus Gunn on loan to Norwich City
Aaron Mooy to Huddersfield Town (8 million pounds)
Bersant Celina on loan to Ipswich Town
Angelino on loan to NAC Breda
Ruben Sobrino to Alaves (1.8 million pounds)
Nolito to Sevilla (7.9 million pounds)
Joe Hart on loan to West Ham United
Aleksandar Kolarov to AS Roma (4.5 million pounds)
Bruno Zuculini to Hellas Verona (undisclosed)
Kelechi Iheanacho to Leicester City (25 million pounds)
MANCHESTER UNITED (2016-17 league position: sixth)
Arrivals
Victor Lindelof from Benfica (31 million pounds)
Romelu Lukaku from Everton (75 million pounds)
Nemanja Matic from Chelsea (40 million pounds)
Departures
Josh Harrop (released)
Regal Poole on loan to Northampton Town
Wayne Rooney to Everton (undisclosed)
Dean Henderson on loan to Shrewsbury Town
Adnan Januzaj to Real Sociedad (9.8 million pounds)
Sam Johnstone on loan to Aston Villa
Zlatan Ibrahimovic (released)
NEWCASTLE UNITED (Promoted from the Championship)
Arrivals
Christian Atsu from Chelsea (6 million pounds)
Florian Lejeune from SD Eibar (8.7 million pounds)
Jacob Murphy from Norwich City (12 million pounds)
Javier Manquillo from Atletico Madrid (4.5 million pounds)
Departures
Florian Thauvin to Marseille (undisclosed)
Kevin Mbabu to BSC Young Boys (529,000 pounds)
Matz Sels on loan to Anderlecht
Haris Vuckic (released)
Vurnon Anita (released)
Alex Gilliead on loan to Bradford City
Tom Heardman on loan to Bury
Adam Armstrong on loan to Bolton Wanderers
Yoan Gouffran released
Sean Longstaff on loan to Blackpool
Daryl Murphy to Nottingham Forest (2 million pounds)
SOUTHAMPTON (2016-17 league position: eighth)
Arrivals
Jan Bednarek from Lech Poznan (5.7 million pounds)
Departures
Cuco Martina (released)
Lloyd Isgrove (released)
Harley Willard (released)
Martin Caceres (released)
Jason McCarthy to Barnsley (undisclosed)
Jay Rodriguez to West Bromich Albion (12 million pounds)
Harrison Reed on loan to Norwich City
Harry Lewis on loan to Dundee United
STOKE CITY (2016-17 league position: 13th)
Arrivals
Darren Fletcher from West Bromwich Albion (free transfer)
Josh Tymon from Hull City (undisclosed)
Tre Pemberton from Blackburn Rovers (undisclosed)
Kurt Zouma on loan from Chelsea
Departures
Daniel Bachmann (released)
Shay Given (released)
Liam Edwards (released)
Harry Isted (released)
Joel Taylor (released)
George Waring (released)
Jonathan Walters to Burnley (3 million pounds)
Glenn Whelan to Aston Villa (1.3 million pounds)
Marko Arnautovic to West Ham United (20 million pounds)
Phil Bardsley to Burnley (2 million pounds)
SWANSEA CITY (2016-17 league position: 15th)
Arrivals
Erwin Mulder from Heerenveen (free transfer)
Tammy Abraham on loan from Chelsea
Roque Mesa from Las Palmas (11 million pounds)
Marc Walsh from Finn Harps
Cian Harries from Coventry City (500,000 pounds)
Departures
Gerhard Tremmel (released)
Marvin Emnes (released)
Liam Shephard (released)
Josh Vickers (released)
Owain Jones (released)
Tom Dyson (released)
Tom Holland (released)
Alex Samuel to Stevenage (undisclosed)
Bafetimbi Gomis to Galatasaray (undisclosed)
Daniel James on loan to Shrewsbury Town
Borja Baston on loan to Malaga
Jordi Amat on loan to Real Betis
Jack Cork to Burnley (8 milllion pounds)
Connor Roberts on loan to Middlesbrough
Modou Barrow to Reading (1.5 million pounds)
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR (2016-17 league position: second)
Arrivals
None
Departures
Connor Ogilvie on loan to Gillingham
Luke McGee to Portsmouth (undisclosed)
Kyle Walker to Manchester City (50 million pounds)
Federico Fazio to AS Roma (2.8 million pounds)
Clinton Njie to Olympique de Marseille (6.1 million pounds)
Josh Onomah on loan to Aston Villa
WATFORD (2016-17 league position: 17th)
Arrivals
Tom Cleverley from Everton (8 million pounds)
Will Hughes from Derby County (8 million pounds)
Daniel Bachmann from Stoke City (free transfer)
Kiko Femenia from Alaves (free transfer)
Nathaniel Chalobah from Chelsea (5 million pounds)
Departures
Dennon Lewis on loan to Crawley Town
Mario Suarez to Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng (5 million pounds)
Obbi Oulare on loan to Royal Antwerp
Sven Kums to RSC Anderlecht (undisclosed)
Steven Berghuis to Feyenoord (undisclosed)
Uche Agbo to Standard Liege (undisclosed)
Mario Suarez to Guizhou Hengfeng Zhicheng FC (undisclosed)
WEST BROMWICH ALBION (2016-17 league position: 10th)
Arrivals
Jay Rodriguez from Southampton (12 million pounds)
Yuning Zhang from Vitesse Arnhem (undisclosed)
Ben Pierce (free agent)
Ahmed Hegazi on loan from Al Ahly
Departures
Darren Fletcher to Stoke City (free transfer)
Sebastien Pocognoli to Standard Liege (free transfer)
Yuning Zhang on loan to Werder Bremen
Craig Gardner to Birmingham (undisclosed)
WEST HAM UNITED (2016-17 league position: 11th)
Arrivals
Pablo Zabaleta from Manchester City (free transfer)
Joe Hart on loan from Manchester City
Marko Arnautovic from Stoke City
Javier Hernandez from Bayer Leverkusen (16 million pounds)
Departures
Ashley Fletcher to Middlesbrough (undisclosed)
Reece Oxford on loan to Borussia Monchengladbach
Havard Nordtveit to Hoffenheim (1.8 million pounds)
Raphael Spiegel (released)
Stephen Hendrie (released)
Enner Valencia to Tigres UANL (5 million pounds)
Darren Randolph to Middlesbrough (5 million pounds) ($1 = 0.7642 pounds) (Compiled by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)