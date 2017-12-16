Soccer-Huddersfield end away drought in style with win at Watford

* Watford lost 4-1 at home to Huddersfield Town

* Kachunga put Huddersfield ahead in the sixth minute

* Mooy doubled Huddersfield’s lead after sloppy defending

* Watford skipper Deeney shown straight red in first half

* Depoitre scored Huddersfield’s third soon after interval

* Huddersfield captain Hogg sent off for second yellow card

* Doucoure scored for Watford with powerful shot from distance

* Mooy struck a late penalty to seal comprehensive victory

* Huddersfield climb to 11th place, Watford stay ninth

* Watford visit Brighton next, Huddersfield at Southampton

WATFORD 1 HUDDERSFIELD TOWN 4

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Elias Kachunga got a controversial early goal and Aaron Mooy scored twice as Huddersfield Town beat Watford 4-1 in the Premier League on Saturday to record their first away win since the opening day of the season.

Kachunga, who was carried off on a stretcher with a knee injury minutes after his goal, appeared to be offside when he prodded home from close range following a Huddersfield corner in the sixth minute but the flag stayed down despite Watford’s protests.

Australian Mooy added a second goal midway through the first half before Watford captain Troy Deeney all but ended his team’s hopes of a comeback when he was shown a straight red card for a challenge from behind on Collin Quaner.

Laurent Depoitre put the visitors 3-0 up with a well-taken goal soon after the interval before Huddersfield lost their skipper Jonathan Hogg to a second yellow card that briefly evened up the contest.

Abdoulaye Doucoure pulled one back for Watford with a sweetly struck half-volley through a crowd of bodies as the home team cranked up the pressure but the midfielder gave away a penalty in the dying minutes and Mooy converted for his second goal. (Writing by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Clare Fallon)