Soccer-Watford sign midfielder Hughes from Derby

LONDON, June 24 (Reuters) - Watford have signed midfielder Will Hughes from Championship side Derby County on a five-year contract, the Premier League club said on Saturday.

British media reported that Watford paid 8 million pounds ($10.2 million) for the 22-year-old who becomes the first signing since Marco Silva was named as manager last month.

Walter Mazzarri was sacked before the last league game of the season and Watford ended 17th in the table. ($1 = 0.7867 pounds) (Reporting by Ed Osmond,; Editing by Neville Dalton)