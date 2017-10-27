SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Watford v Stoke City

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Watford and Stoke City at Vicarage Road.

Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)

Stoke 2-0 Watford (Premier League, January 2017)

Watford 0-1 Stoke (Premier League, November 2016)

Watford 1-2 Stoke (Premier League, March 2016)

Stoke 0-2 Watford (Premier League, October 2015)

Watford 0-0 Stoke (Championship, March 2008)

Stoke 0-0 Watford (Championship, December 2007)

Watford 1-0 Stoke (Championship, January 2006)

Stoke 0-3 Watford (Championship, September 2005)

Stoke 0-1 Watford (Championship, April 2005)

Watford 0-1 Stoke (Championship, December 2004)

Premier League form guide (Last five matches)

Watford - L W D W L

Stoke - L L W L L

Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):

Watford to win 11/10

Stoke to win 13/5

Match to end in a draw 5/2

Correct score:

Watford: 7/1 1-0; 10/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 18/1 3-0; 16/1 3-1; 25/1 3-2

Stoke: 10/1 1-0; 18/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 40/1 3-0; 28/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2

Draw: 10/1 0-0; 6/1 1-1; 14/1 2-2; 66/1 3-3

First scorer: 9/2 Andre Gray; 9/2 Troy Deeney; 5/1 Richarlison; 13/2 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting; 13/2 Mame Biram Diouf; 7/1 Jese; 7/1 Peter Crouch; 7/1 Saido Berahino; 8/1 Abdoulaye Doucoure; 8/1 Etienne Capoue; 9/1 Andre Carrillo; 9/1 Xherdan Shaqiri

Also:

3/1 Richarlison to score and Watford to win

7/1 Shaqiri to score and Stoke to win (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)