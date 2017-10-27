SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Watford v Stoke City

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday’s Premier League match between Watford and Stoke City at Vicarage Road.
Head-to-head (Last 10 matches)
Stoke 2-0 Watford (Premier League, January 2017)
Watford 0-1 Stoke (Premier League, November 2016)
Watford 1-2 Stoke (Premier League, March 2016)
Stoke 0-2 Watford (Premier League, October 2015)
Watford 0-0 Stoke (Championship, March 2008)
Stoke 0-0 Watford (Championship, December 2007)
Watford 1-0 Stoke (Championship, January 2006)
Stoke 0-3 Watford (Championship, September 2005)
Stoke 0-1 Watford (Championship, April 2005)
Watford 0-1 Stoke (Championship, December 2004)
Premier League form guide (Last five matches)
Watford - L W D W L
Stoke - L L W L L
Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
Watford to win 11/10
Stoke to win 13/5
Match to end in a draw 5/2
Correct score:
Watford: 7/1 1-0; 10/1 2-0; 15/2 2-1; 18/1 3-0; 16/1 3-1; 25/1 3-2
Stoke: 10/1 1-0; 18/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 40/1 3-0; 28/1 3-1; 33/1 3-2
Draw: 10/1 0-0; 6/1 1-1; 14/1 2-2; 66/1 3-3
First scorer: 9/2 Andre Gray; 9/2 Troy Deeney; 5/1 Richarlison; 13/2 Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting; 13/2 Mame Biram Diouf; 7/1 Jese; 7/1 Peter Crouch; 7/1 Saido Berahino; 8/1 Abdoulaye Doucoure; 8/1 Etienne Capoue; 9/1 Andre Carrillo; 9/1 Xherdan Shaqiri
Also:
3/1 Richarlison to score and Watford to win
7/1 Shaqiri to score and Stoke to win (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)