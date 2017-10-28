FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Stoke hold on to secure victory at Watford
Sections
Featured
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Look Ahead
Place your bets for the Brexit rate hike
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Special Report
Reuters Investigates
Me and my robotic suit - how I stood up and walked after 21 years
Islamist attack on hotel in Somali capital kills 29
Islamist attack on hotel in Somali capital kills 29
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
October 28, 2017 / 4:15 PM / Updated 20 hours ago

Soccer-Stoke hold on to secure victory at Watford

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

* Stoke win 1-0 at Watford

* Visitors secured second away win in 13

* Darren Fletcher secured the victory with fine volley

* Brazilian Richarlison missed chances for Watford

* Watford next at Everton, Stoke host Leicester

WATFORD 0 STOKE CITY 1

Oct 28 (Reuters) - Stoke upset the form book to earn a first Premier League away win of the season as they battled to a 1-0 victory over high-flying Watford at Vicarage Road on Saturday.

Midfielder Darren Fletcher scored his first goal for Stoke with a superb volley from a Xherdan Shaqiri corner to put the visitors into a 16th-minute lead.

Watford created plenty of chances in the second half, but failed to find an equaliser with Brazilian Richarlison guilty of missing promising openings.

Watford suffered their second successive defeat and slipped to seventh while Stoke climbed up to 13th. (Reporting by Pete Hall, editing by Ed Osmond)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.