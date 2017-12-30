FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Soccer-Winning debut for Carvalhal as Swansea beat Watford 2-1
Sections
Featured
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
UK may use taxes to get tech giants fight extremism
UK may use taxes to get tech giants fight extremism
Photos of the week
Pictures
Photos of the week
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Football News
December 30, 2017 / 5:25 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Winning debut for Carvalhal as Swansea beat Watford 2-1

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* Swansea fought back to beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road

* Jordan Ayew hit the bar for Swansea in the fifth minute

* Andre Carrillo gave Watford the lead after Fabianski parried Richarlison’s shot

* Ayew struck an 85th-minute equaliser before Narsingh hit the winner

* Watford next visit Manchester City, Swansea at home to Tottenham Hotspur WATFORD 1 SWANSEA CITY 2

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Late goals by Jordan Ayew and Luciano Narsingh gave Swansea a 2-1 Premier League win at Watford and handed visiting coach Carlos Carvalhal a winning debut in England’s top flight on Saturday.

Ayew struck an 85th-minute equaliser and substitute Narsingh netted a 90th-minute winner for Swansea after Peru forward Andre Carrillo gave Watford an 11th-minute lead with a close-range header after visiting keeper Lukasz Fabianski could only parry Richarlison’s fierce shot from a tight angle.

It was the most unlikely climax to the match as Watford dominated and looked set to celebrate their second successive league win, with Swansea looking bereft of ideas after Ayew’s fifth-minute piledriver from 30 metres hit the crossbar.

However, Watford were punished after substitute Andre Gray missed a sitter moments before Ayew’s equaliser and Narsingh stunned the home crowd as he swept home a rebound to give Swansea only their second league win in 13 games. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Pritha Sarkar)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.