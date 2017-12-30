Soccer-Winning debut for Carvalhal as Swansea beat Watford 2-1

* Swansea fought back to beat Watford 2-1 at Vicarage Road

* Jordan Ayew hit the bar for Swansea in the fifth minute

* Andre Carrillo gave Watford the lead after Fabianski parried Richarlison’s shot

* Ayew struck an 85th-minute equaliser before Narsingh hit the winner

* Watford next visit Manchester City, Swansea at home to Tottenham Hotspur WATFORD 1 SWANSEA CITY 2

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Late goals by Jordan Ayew and Luciano Narsingh gave Swansea a 2-1 Premier League win at Watford and handed visiting coach Carlos Carvalhal a winning debut in England’s top flight on Saturday.

Ayew struck an 85th-minute equaliser and substitute Narsingh netted a 90th-minute winner for Swansea after Peru forward Andre Carrillo gave Watford an 11th-minute lead with a close-range header after visiting keeper Lukasz Fabianski could only parry Richarlison’s fierce shot from a tight angle.

It was the most unlikely climax to the match as Watford dominated and looked set to celebrate their second successive league win, with Swansea looking bereft of ideas after Ayew’s fifth-minute piledriver from 30 metres hit the crossbar.

However, Watford were punished after substitute Andre Gray missed a sitter moments before Ayew’s equaliser and Narsingh stunned the home crowd as he swept home a rebound to give Swansea only their second league win in 13 games. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic, editing by Pritha Sarkar)