March 2, 2018 / 4:56 PM / a day ago

SHOWCASE-STATBOX-Soccer-Watford v West Bromwich Albion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

    March 2 (Reuters) - Facts and figures ahead of Saturday's
Premier League match between Watford and West Bromwich Albion at
Vicarage Road.
    
    Head-to-head (last 10 matches)
    West Brom 2-2 Watford (Premier League, September 2017)
    Watford 2-0 West Brom (Premier League, April 2017)
    West Brom 3-1 Watford (Premier League, December 2016)
    West Brom 0-1 Watford (Premier League, April 2016)
    Watford 0-0 West Brom (Premier League, August 2015)
    Watford 1-1 West Brom (Championship, April 2010)
    West Brom 5-0 Watford (Championship, October 2009)
    West Brom 1-1 Watford (Championship, April 2008)
    Watford 0-3 West Brom (Championship, November 2007)
    West Brom 3-1 Watford (League Division One, January 2004)
    
    Premier League form guide (last five matches)
    Watford - L D W L W
    West Brom - D L L L L 
    
    Betting odds (supplied by William Hill):
    23/20 Watford to win
    14/5 West Brom to win
    9/4 Match to end in a draw
    
    Correct score: 
    Watford: 6/1 1-0; 17/2 2-0; 8/1 2-1; 18/1 3-0; 18/1 3-1 
    West Brom: 17/2 1-0; 18/1 2-0; 11/1 2-1; 30/1 3-0; 33/1 3-1
    
    First scorer: 5/1 Troy Deeney; 11/2 Andre Grey; 11/2 Stefano
Okaka; 13/2 Richarlison; 9/1 Abdoulaye Doucoure; 6/1 Jay
Rodriguez; 6/1 Salomon Rondon; 13/2 Hal Robson-Kanu; 11/1 Matt
Phillips; 12/1 Chris Brunt; 12/1 James McClean; 12/1 Oliver
Burke

 (Compiled by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru; editing by Ken Ferris)
