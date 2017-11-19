FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Soccer-Moyes' West Ham reign starts with defeat at Watford
#Football News
November 19, 2017 / 6:23 PM / a day ago

Soccer-Moyes' West Ham reign starts with defeat at Watford

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* West Ham lost 2-0 at Watford in first game under David Moyes

* Hughes’ first Premier League goal opened scoring in 11th minute

* Richarlison got second in 64th to wrap up the three points

* The victory was only Watford’s second at home this season

* Watford climbed to eighth; West Ham stay in relegation zone

* West Ham next host Leicester City, Watford at Newcastle United WATFORD 2 WEST HAM UNITED 0 LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - West Ham United went down 2-0 at Watford as David Moyes’ tenure as manager got off to a losing start after a goal in each half at Vicarage Road on Sunday.

Will Hughes turned home Andre Gray’s scuffed shot in the 11th minute to put Marco Silva’s men in front and Richarlison netted the second in the 64th minute to wrap up the points.

The visitors, who had struggled to get striker Andy Carroll involved, rallied after going behind and would have been level before halftime but for some fine saves by Heurelho Gomes.

After West Ham’s Cheikhou Kouyate missed another glorious chance, Watford upped their game and the pressure told as they scored their second. Watford climbed to eighth on 18 points, with West Ham stuck in the relegation zone in 18th on nine. (Reporting by pete Hall; editing by Ken Ferris)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
